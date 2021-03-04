Left Menu

AICPD, Prahar ask Amazon to back off from RIL-Future Group deal

The announcement of Future-Reliance deal in August 2020 had given us hope that our dues will be cleared soon, All India Consumer Products Distributors Federation AICPD and Public Response Against Helplessness and Action for Redressal Prahar said in the letter.AICPD claims to represent the collective voice of around ten lakh distributors, stockists and suppliers of FMCG goods across India.These small vendors and suppliers have become collateral damage in the current tussle between Amazon and Future group, the letter noted.Payments of our members are blocked.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-03-2021 16:59 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 16:59 IST
AICPD, Prahar ask Amazon to back off from RIL-Future Group deal

Traders' body AICPD and NGO Prahar in an open letter on Thursday asked Amazon to 'back off' from blocking the Reliance-Future Group deal, alleging mall vendors and suppliers have become collateral damage in the current tussle between the companies. ''Around 6,000 Indian small vendors and suppliers have dues of Rs 6,000 crore (USD 800 million) from the Future Group.

''These dues are pending for payment since March 2020. The announcement of Future-Reliance deal in August 2020 had given us hope that our dues will be cleared soon,'' All India Consumer Products Distributors Federation (AICPD) and Public Response Against Helplessness and Action for Redressal (Prahar) said in the letter.

AICPD claims to represent the collective voice of around ten lakh distributors, stockists and suppliers of FMCG goods across India.

These small vendors and suppliers have become ''collateral damage'' in the current tussle between Amazon and Future group, the letter noted.

''Payments of our members are blocked. Our families are in great financial stress and suffering from mental and emotional distress,'' the letter said, and asked Amazon to back off or pay the debts of all its members.

Amazon and Future Group are locked in a legal tussle over the sale of Future Group's retail and wholesale business to Reliance Retail. Both parties have approached several legal forums.

On August 29, 2020, Future Group had announced that its retail and wholesale business would be sold to Reliance Retail, owned by oil-to-chemical conglomerate RIL, in a Rs 24,713 crore deal.

In August 2019, Amazon had agreed to purchase 49 per cent of one of Future's unlisted firms, Future Coupons Ltd (which owns 7.3 per cent equity in BSE-listed Future Retail through convertible warrants), with the right to buy into the flagship Future Retail after a period of three to 10 years.

In October 2020, Amazon had dragged Future Group to arbitration at Singapore International Arbitration Centre (SIAC), arguing that the Future Group has violated the contract by entering into the deal with Reliance.

Amazon had first filed a plea before the single judge for enforcement of the October 25, 2020 Emergency Arbitrator (EA) award by the SIAC restraining FRL from going ahead with its Rs 24,713 crore deal with Reliance Retail.

In its suit before the single judge of the Delhi High Court for enforcing the EA award, Amazon had sought to restrain FRL from taking any steps to complete the transaction with entities that are a part of the Mukesh Dhirubhai Ambani (MDA) Group.

After the SIAC's EA order, Amazon wrote to the Sebi, stock exchanges and CCI, urging them to take into consideration the arbitrator's interim decision as it is a binding order.

FRL thereafter moved the high court to restrain Amazon from writing to SEBI, CCI and other regulators about SIAC's order, saying it amounts to interfering with the agreement with Reliance.

A single judge on December 21 last year had on FRL's plea passed an interim order allowing Amazon to write to the statutory authorities, but also said that prima facie it appeared the US e-commerce giant's attempt to control Future Retail was violative of FEMA and FDI rules.

Against the observations, Amazon moved an appeal before a division bench and during its pendency, Amazon filed the suit for the enforcement of the EA award.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FTSE 100 falls as high yields, inflation worries return to fore

Scientists develop spectrograph to locate faint light from distant quasars

Ericsson, LPTIC join forces to build digital skills among Libyan students

JINDAL GLOBAL LAW SCHOOL (JGLS) ENTERS GLOBAL TOP 100 IN THE WORLD IN THE QS WORLD UNIVERSITY RANKINGS BY SUBJECT (LAW) 2021

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

'Samajwadis' will win UP election, work towards abolishing EVMs: Akhilesh

The Samajwadi Party SP will win the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections by a huge majority and then samajwadi people will work towards abolishing the electronic voting system, party president Akhilesh Yadav claimed on Thursday.On EVMs Electron...

Rupee retreats by 11 paise to 72.83, ends 2-day winning run

The rupee on Thursday declined by 11 paise to close at 72.83 against the US dollar due to a rebound in the greenback in overseas markets and muted domestic equities.At the interbank forex market, the local unit opened at 72.99 against the g...

Rio de Janeiro announces curfew as Brazil battles brutal COVID wave

Brazils second biggest city of Rio de Janeiro will be the latest to adopt new COVID-related restrictions on Friday, including a night curfew, in a bid to slow a deadly second wave that is ravaging the South American country. The city of 6.7...

EU says no talks under way to buy Russia's COVID-19 vaccine

The European Commission said on Thursday that there were no talks under way about buying Russias Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine.Currently no talks are ongoing to integrate the Sputnik vaccine in the portfolio, a Commission spokesman told a n...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021