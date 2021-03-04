Left Menu

Startup Harvesting starts e-commerce platform to help farmers sell produce to wholesellers

Agritech startup Harvesting on Thursday said it has started an e-commerce portal to help farmers sell their produce to wholesale buyers.The portal HFNMandi.com is a free online service for farmers to connect and transact with buyers, a company statement said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-03-2021 17:01 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 17:01 IST
Startup Harvesting starts e-commerce platform to help farmers sell produce to wholesellers

Agritech startup Harvesting on Thursday said it has started an e-commerce portal to help farmers sell their produce to wholesale buyers.

The portal HFNMandi.com is a free online service for farmers to connect and transact with buyers, a company statement said. HFN Mandi leverages technology to provide nationwide farmers and buyers on a single transparent online platform. It aims to provide farmers with larger market access and better price realisation.

''Farmers as far as from Meghalaya are now able to export their crops to countries like South Africa because they listed products on our platform,'' Ruchit Garg, Founder and CEO, Harvesting, said: Prices are decided by the farmers and orders are fulfilled by farmers themselves. ''For buyers, it provides not only access to the largest selection of crops under a single roof at attractive prices, but also provides a seamless experience of purchasing agri-produce in wholesale including the booking of transportation, quality check on the ground, legal contract, escrow of funds etc,'' the company said.

Harvesting India Pvt Ltd was founded in 2018 to drive financial inclusion for smallholder farmers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FTSE 100 falls as high yields, inflation worries return to fore

Scientists develop spectrograph to locate faint light from distant quasars

Ericsson, LPTIC join forces to build digital skills among Libyan students

JINDAL GLOBAL LAW SCHOOL (JGLS) ENTERS GLOBAL TOP 100 IN THE WORLD IN THE QS WORLD UNIVERSITY RANKINGS BY SUBJECT (LAW) 2021

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

'Samajwadis' will win UP election, work towards abolishing EVMs: Akhilesh

The Samajwadi Party SP will win the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections by a huge majority and then samajwadi people will work towards abolishing the electronic voting system, party president Akhilesh Yadav claimed on Thursday.On EVMs Electron...

Rupee retreats by 11 paise to 72.83, ends 2-day winning run

The rupee on Thursday declined by 11 paise to close at 72.83 against the US dollar due to a rebound in the greenback in overseas markets and muted domestic equities.At the interbank forex market, the local unit opened at 72.99 against the g...

Rio de Janeiro announces curfew as Brazil battles brutal COVID wave

Brazils second biggest city of Rio de Janeiro will be the latest to adopt new COVID-related restrictions on Friday, including a night curfew, in a bid to slow a deadly second wave that is ravaging the South American country. The city of 6.7...

EU says no talks under way to buy Russia's COVID-19 vaccine

The European Commission said on Thursday that there were no talks under way about buying Russias Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine.Currently no talks are ongoing to integrate the Sputnik vaccine in the portfolio, a Commission spokesman told a n...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021