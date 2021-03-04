Startup Harvesting starts e-commerce platform to help farmers sell produce to wholesellers

Agritech startup Harvesting on Thursday said it has started an e-commerce portal to help farmers sell their produce to wholesale buyers.

The portal HFNMandi.com is a free online service for farmers to connect and transact with buyers, a company statement said. HFN Mandi leverages technology to provide nationwide farmers and buyers on a single transparent online platform. It aims to provide farmers with larger market access and better price realisation.

Advertisement

''Farmers as far as from Meghalaya are now able to export their crops to countries like South Africa because they listed products on our platform,'' Ruchit Garg, Founder and CEO, Harvesting, said: Prices are decided by the farmers and orders are fulfilled by farmers themselves. ''For buyers, it provides not only access to the largest selection of crops under a single roof at attractive prices, but also provides a seamless experience of purchasing agri-produce in wholesale including the booking of transportation, quality check on the ground, legal contract, escrow of funds etc,'' the company said.

Harvesting India Pvt Ltd was founded in 2018 to drive financial inclusion for smallholder farmers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)