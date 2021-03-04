GVK Group's Mumbai airport awarded 'Best Airport' by ACI fourth time in a row

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 4 (ANI/PNN): Even as the GVK Group prepares to exit the airports business, it's the jewel in the crown, Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) has been awarded the Best Airport by Size and Region, in the over 40 million passenger category, by the Airport Council International (ACI), for the fourth consecutive year. CSMIA was lauded for its dedication and commitment towards delivering a superior customer experience by providing world-class facilities and services for its passengers in the midst of the most challenging year in global aviation history.

GVK Group focus in the areas of implementing state-of-the-art technologies, customer engagement activities and service excellence, has resulted in the CSMIA airport bagging the ACI award for Best Airport by Size and Region in the 40 million passenger category, every year, since 2017. This achievement represents the passenger recognition and appreciation towards CSMIA's initiatives in promoting service excellence and building strides in providing excellent customer experience to its passengers through the adoption of unique practices and digital innovation. Right from the outbreak of the virus, CSMIA upped the ante on the adoption of health and safety measures to curb the spread of the virus.

While remaining operational during the nationwide lockdown to facilitate repatriation and cargo flight operations, the airport also worked towards setting forth SOPs for delivering a seamless and hassle-free passenger journey in anticipation of the resumption of commercial flight operations. Focusing on promoting a contactless journey, the airport expedited its planned developments and launched initiatives like introducing a touch-less feature via QR code-based technology to its self-check-in kiosks amongst others.

CSMIA also undertook the 'Restart Feedback Survey' in a phase-wise manner to gauge passenger sentiments about flying during the pandemic and understand passenger expectations in the new normal. CSMIA has always set a benchmark in delivering best-in-class services at the airport. The airport's goal is to offer a memorable passenger experience by providing a high standard of safety, comfort and convenience for its passengers.

Even before the pandemic, CSMIA had adopted several initiatives to enhance the self-reliance of the passengers and promote a seamless airport journey through the introduction of innovative technology. These included Common Use Self-Service (CUSS) kiosks for passengers to check-in and generate baggage tag themselves, Self-Baggage Drop (SBD) counters and e-gates that allow passengers to scan their boarding pass to proceed to the security check amongst others.

The airport was also recently honoured with 'The Voice of the Customer' recognition by Airports Council International (ACI), demonstrating the airport's efforts in gathering passenger feedback to better understand their needs and preferences during the pandemic. Through keen observation, feedback and long-term vision, CSMIA consistently endeavours to provide an assortment of world-class services for its passengers and thus redefine the airport experience for all.

