Indian Hotels Co sets up Taj Wellington Mews, OMR entirely managed by women workforce

Chennai, Mar 4(PTI): Hospitality major The Indian Hotels Company has set up a new luxury residence -- Taj Wellington Mews -- near the city that would house entirely women as its workforce.

Strengthening its presence in the region, the company has set up the luxury facility at the Old Mahabalipuram Road or the IT Corridor.

The facility, led by a woman general manager, would also have over 100 women as its workforce in major departments, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

The initiative was in line with the ongoing efforts in creating an equitable workplace and ecosystem, while empowering women in the hospitality industry, the company said.

Taj Wellington Mews would have 112 luxury residences and would provide growth opportunities for women employees within the company besides generating local employment.

The Indian Hotels Company Ltd has a portfolio of 214 hotels including 49 under development globally across the four continents, 12 countries and in over 100 locations, the statement added.

