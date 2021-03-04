Left Menu

Reuters | Updated: 04-03-2021 17:26 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 17:26 IST
U.S. and UK agree to suspend tariffs on Scotch whisky - Spectator magazine

The United States and Britain have reached an agreement to suspend retaliatory tariffs on goods such as Scotch whisky, introduced as part of a long-running trade dispute over civil aviation subsidies, the Spectator magazine reported https://www.spectator.co.uk/article/exclusive-us-to-suspend-tariffs-on-scotch-whisky on Thursday.

The Donald Trump administration had imposed tariffs on an array of EU food, wine and spirits, including on Scotch whisky, which the industry says are putting its future at risk. nL8N2JP2T2] The Spectator reported that the tariffs would be suspended to allow both sides to come up with a solution to the dispute.

In December, Britain said it would use its new-found freedom outside the European Union to diverge from the bloc's common trade policy towards the United States, deciding to unilaterally suspend tariffs.

