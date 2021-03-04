Left Menu

APSEZ rises over 3 pc after announcement of stake buy in Gangavaram Port

During the day it touched an intra-day high of Rs 765.70.APSEZ on Wednesday said it is acquiring Windy Lakeside Investments 31.5 per cent stake in Gangavaram Port Ltd for Rs 1,954 crore.The company also looks to acquire another 58.1 per cent share in GPL, APSEZ said.Gangavaram Port Ltd GPL is located in the northern part of Andhra Pradesh next to Vizag Port in Visakhapatnam.According to the statement, GPL is the second largest non major port in Andhra Pradesh with a 64 MMT metric million tonne capacity established under concession from Government of Andhra Pradesh GoAP that extends till 2059.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-03-2021 17:27 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 17:27 IST
APSEZ rises over 3 pc after announcement of stake buy in Gangavaram Port

Shares of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone closed with over 3 per cent gain on Thursday after the company said it will acquire 31.5 per cent stake in Gangavaram Port Ltd for Rs 1,954 crore.

Shares of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) surged 3.09 per cent to close at Rs 752.10 on BSE. The stock had touched an intra-day high of Rs 765.70.

The stock defied the weak broader market sentiment on NSE as well and settled at Rs 751.55, registering a gain of 2.97 per cent. During the day it touched an intra-day high of Rs 765.70.

APSEZ on Wednesday said it is acquiring Windy Lakeside Investment's 31.5 per cent stake in Gangavaram Port Ltd for Rs 1,954 crore.

The company also looks to acquire another 58.1 per cent share in GPL, APSEZ said.

Gangavaram Port Ltd (GPL) is located in the northern part of Andhra Pradesh next to Vizag Port in Visakhapatnam.

According to the statement, GPL is the second largest non major port in Andhra Pradesh with a 64 MMT (metric million tonne) capacity established under concession from Government of Andhra Pradesh (GoAP) that extends till 2059.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FTSE 100 falls as high yields, inflation worries return to fore

JINDAL GLOBAL LAW SCHOOL (JGLS) ENTERS GLOBAL TOP 100 IN THE WORLD IN THE QS WORLD UNIVERSITY RANKINGS BY SUBJECT (LAW) 2021

Scientists develop spectrograph to locate faint light from distant quasars

Ericsson, LPTIC join forces to build digital skills among Libyan students

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Voltas presents its 2021 range of Maha-Adjustable Inverter AC; strengthens its portfolio of cooling products

Mumbai Maharashtra India, March 4 ANIPRNewswire Voltas, Indias undisputed leader in Cooling Products, and the No. 1 AC brand, from the house of the Tatas, has further reinforced its leadership position in the Cooling Products space, by laun...

US Domestic News Roundup: US Senate expected to begin debating coronavirus package; Cuomo apologizes but will not resign in wake of sexual harassment and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.U.S. Senate expected to begin debating coronavirus package on ThursdayThe U.S. Senate is expected to begin debating President Joe Bidens 1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package on Th...

Sweden recommends AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine for over 65s - Health Agency

Sweden has extended its recommendation for the AstraZenecaOxford COVID-19 vaccine to cover people aged over 65, its Health Agency said on Thursday.Sweden had previously held off recommending the vaccine for the elderly, citing lack of resea...

Cynthia Erivo, Joseph Gordon Levitt set to star in live-action 'Pinocchio' movie

Hollywood stars Cynthia Erivo and Joseph Gordon-Levitt have been tapped to play Disney icons, the Blue Fairy and Jiminy Cricket in the feature project that is being directed by Robert Zemeckis. According to Variety, the duo will be joining ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021