IRCON International shares settle on positive territory

Shares of IRCON International defied the broader market trend and settled in the positive territory on Thursday.

On the BSE, the scrip opened on a weak note at Rs 90, then fell further to Rs 89.40. The stock recovered the lost ground and finally closed at Rs 91.25, up 0.16 per cent in a weak broader market.

On the NSE, the shares opened at Rs 89.90, then inched lower to Rs 89.30 and finally closed 0.05 per cent higher at Rs 91.15.

Shares of IRCON International Ltd on Wednesday had closed with over 7 per cent losses.

Meanwhile, the Offer for sale (OFS) of IRCON was over-subscribed on the first day of issue by institutional investors. The issue opens for retail investors on Thursday.

''Offer for Sale of Govt shares in IRCON got a great response on day one. Issue subscribed 3.3 times of base size at a clearing price above the floor price by non-retail investors,'' Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey tweeted on Wednesday.

He said the government has decided to exercise the greenshoe option.

The government is selling up to 16 per cent stake at a floor price of Rs 88 a share in IRCON International.

The government holds an 89.18 per cent stake in IRCON, which is under the Railways Ministry and into the construction of transportation infrastructure.

