Left Menu

IRCON International shares settle on positive territory

The issue opens for retail investors on Thursday.Offer for Sale of Govt shares in IRCON got a great response on day one.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-03-2021 17:29 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 17:29 IST
IRCON International shares settle on positive territory

Shares of IRCON International defied the broader market trend and settled in the positive territory on Thursday.

On the BSE, the scrip opened on a weak note at Rs 90, then fell further to Rs 89.40. The stock recovered the lost ground and finally closed at Rs 91.25, up 0.16 per cent in a weak broader market.

On the NSE, the shares opened at Rs 89.90, then inched lower to Rs 89.30 and finally closed 0.05 per cent higher at Rs 91.15.

Shares of IRCON International Ltd on Wednesday had closed with over 7 per cent losses.

Meanwhile, the Offer for sale (OFS) of IRCON was over-subscribed on the first day of issue by institutional investors. The issue opens for retail investors on Thursday.

''Offer for Sale of Govt shares in IRCON got a great response on day one. Issue subscribed 3.3 times of base size at a clearing price above the floor price by non-retail investors,'' Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey tweeted on Wednesday.

He said the government has decided to exercise the greenshoe option.

The government is selling up to 16 per cent stake at a floor price of Rs 88 a share in IRCON International.

The government holds an 89.18 per cent stake in IRCON, which is under the Railways Ministry and into the construction of transportation infrastructure.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FTSE 100 falls as high yields, inflation worries return to fore

JINDAL GLOBAL LAW SCHOOL (JGLS) ENTERS GLOBAL TOP 100 IN THE WORLD IN THE QS WORLD UNIVERSITY RANKINGS BY SUBJECT (LAW) 2021

Scientists develop spectrograph to locate faint light from distant quasars

Ericsson, LPTIC join forces to build digital skills among Libyan students

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

More women borrowed personal loans in pandemic: Report

More women have resorted to unsecured personal loan borrowings rather than home loans or auto loans during the pandemic, a report said on Thursday.Personal loans, which are typically consumption loans borrowed without any security to meet e...

Zimbabwe becomes first African country to authorise use of COVAXIN

Zimbabwe has authorised the use of Indias indigenous vaccine COVAXIN, becoming the first African country to do so. Zimbabwe has authorized the use of COVAXIN, Indias indigenous COVID-19 vaccine, becoming the first country in Africa to do so...

Voltas presents its 2021 range of Maha-Adjustable Inverter AC; strengthens its portfolio of cooling products

Mumbai Maharashtra India, March 4 ANIPRNewswire Voltas, Indias undisputed leader in Cooling Products, and the No. 1 AC brand, from the house of the Tatas, has further reinforced its leadership position in the Cooling Products space, by laun...

US Domestic News Roundup: US Senate expected to begin debating coronavirus package; Cuomo apologizes but will not resign in wake of sexual harassment and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.U.S. Senate expected to begin debating coronavirus package on ThursdayThe U.S. Senate is expected to begin debating President Joe Bidens 1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package on Th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021