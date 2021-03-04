Questt raises Rs 9.6 cr in funding led by Chiratae Ventures

Education technology firm Questt on Thursday said that it has raised Rs 9.6 crore in a seed funding round led by Chiratae Ventures.

The round was followed by investment from AET Fund and marquee entrepreneurs, including Kunal Bahl, Rohit Bansal, Pranay Gupta (Founder of 91 Springboard), Ramakant Sahrama (LivSpace), First Cheque, and Razorpay Founders (through marsshot ventures), the company said in a statement.

''The investment will enable Questt to increase its user base and add more features to its app. They will also use the investment to hire great talent,'' the statement added.

The startup claimed that over 40 schools in the country are using the platform, and within 50 days of the launch, over 1 million questions have been answered on Questt.

