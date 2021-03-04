Left Menu

Kauvery Medical Care founder S Chandrakumar is new chairman of CII TN

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 04-03-2021 18:05 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 18:05 IST
Kauvery Medical Care founder S Chandrakumar is new chairman of CII TN

The founder and executive chairman of health care major Sri Kauvery Medical Care, S Chandrakumar, has been elected as the chairman for the Confederation of Indian Industry, (CII) Tamil Nadu state council for the year 2021-22.

Prior taking up the new role, he was serving as the Vice-Chairman of CII TN state council and was also as the past chairman of CII-Trichy zone, CII said in a release.

The managing director of the Indian arm of Stuttgart- based automobile major Daimler, Satyakam Arya was elected as the vice-chairman, CII TN state council 2021-22.

Arya, who is also the CEO of the German-truck major, is currently the co-chairman of manufacturing sub-committee, CII Southern Region and also as the Chairman, TN CEO Forum.

Since 2009, Arya has excelled in various leadership roles in various departments at Daimler Trucks Asia including global procurement, purchasing and supply chain and powertrain and chassis procurement, the release said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FTSE 100 falls as high yields, inflation worries return to fore

JINDAL GLOBAL LAW SCHOOL (JGLS) ENTERS GLOBAL TOP 100 IN THE WORLD IN THE QS WORLD UNIVERSITY RANKINGS BY SUBJECT (LAW) 2021

Scientists develop spectrograph to locate faint light from distant quasars

Ericsson, LPTIC join forces to build digital skills among Libyan students

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

ANALYSIS-Soccer-Barca presidential election holds key to club's future

Five months after Josep Maria Bartomeu resigned, FC Barcelona will finally elect a new president on Sunday, with more than 110,000 of the Liga clubs members expected to vote in polling stations in Catalonia, across Spain and via post.The el...

AIC-DSU Foundation invites applications for grant of scholarships: Research scholars and scientific officers

Bengaluru Karnataka India, March 4 ANINewsVoir Dayananda Sagar University DSU, Bengaluru is among the youngest universities established by an enactment of the Karnataka State Legislature and approved by the University Grants Commission. In ...

Indonesian aims to vaccinate 40 mln people by June, president says

Indonesia plans to inject one million people per day with coronavirus vaccine and inoculate 40 million people by June as part of a mass vaccination drive that started in January, President Joko Widodo said on Thursday.About 38 million doses...

Court discharges former OSD of Delhi Health Minister in corruption case '

A Delhi court on Thursday discharged Dr Nikunj Aggarwal, the former OSD of Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain, in connection with a case related to alleged irregularities in his appointment in a state-run children hospital here.The court ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021