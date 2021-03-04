Kauvery Medical Care founder S Chandrakumar is new chairman of CII TN

The founder and executive chairman of health care major Sri Kauvery Medical Care, S Chandrakumar, has been elected as the chairman for the Confederation of Indian Industry, (CII) Tamil Nadu state council for the year 2021-22.

Prior taking up the new role, he was serving as the Vice-Chairman of CII TN state council and was also as the past chairman of CII-Trichy zone, CII said in a release.

The managing director of the Indian arm of Stuttgart- based automobile major Daimler, Satyakam Arya was elected as the vice-chairman, CII TN state council 2021-22.

Arya, who is also the CEO of the German-truck major, is currently the co-chairman of manufacturing sub-committee, CII Southern Region and also as the Chairman, TN CEO Forum.

Since 2009, Arya has excelled in various leadership roles in various departments at Daimler Trucks Asia including global procurement, purchasing and supply chain and powertrain and chassis procurement, the release said.

