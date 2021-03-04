Left Menu

Walmart's Flipkart in early talks for U.S. listing via SPAC deal - sources

Reuters first reported in September that Bengaluru-based Flipkart was preparing for an initial public offering overseas as early as 2021, which could value the firm at as much as $50 billion. Flipkart, which competes with Amazon.com's local unit and India's Reliance Industries, has already started talks with investment banks for its listing plans, the sources said.

Reuters | Updated: 04-03-2021 18:21 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 18:12 IST
Walmart's Flipkart in early talks for U.S. listing via SPAC deal - sources
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Walmart Inc-owned Indian e-commerce giant Flipkart is exploring going public in the United States through a deal with a blank-check firm, although a traditional stock market listing is much more likely, people familiar with the matter said. The talks for a deal with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) are at a very early stage and could fall apart as no plans have been finalized yet, said the people, who declined to be named as the information is confidential.

A growing number of Indian startups are considering the SPAC route to public markets as it involves less regulatory scrutiny and gives companies more certainty over the valuation that will be attained and the funds that will be raised. India's largest renewable energy firm ReNew Power last month struck a deal with a blank-check company to go public in the United States, while SoftBank-backed online grocery startup Grofers has also held talks with SPACs.

At least a dozen more Indian tech and internet startups are expected to choose that route to the public markets over the next 6-12 months, investment bankers have told Reuters. Reuters first reported in September that Bengaluru-based Flipkart was preparing for an initial public offering overseas as early as 2021, which could value the firm at as much as $50 billion.

Flipkart, which competes with Amazon.com's local unit and India's Reliance Industries, has already started talks with investment banks for its listing plans, the sources said. Flipkart and Walmart did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

Bloomberg reported Flipkart's latest plans earlier on Thursday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FTSE 100 falls as high yields, inflation worries return to fore

JINDAL GLOBAL LAW SCHOOL (JGLS) ENTERS GLOBAL TOP 100 IN THE WORLD IN THE QS WORLD UNIVERSITY RANKINGS BY SUBJECT (LAW) 2021

Scientists develop spectrograph to locate faint light from distant quasars

Ericsson, LPTIC join forces to build digital skills among Libyan students

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

ANALYSIS-Soccer-Barca presidential election holds key to club's future

Five months after Josep Maria Bartomeu resigned, FC Barcelona will finally elect a new president on Sunday, with more than 110,000 of the Liga clubs members expected to vote in polling stations in Catalonia, across Spain and via post.The el...

AIC-DSU Foundation invites applications for grant of scholarships: Research scholars and scientific officers

Bengaluru Karnataka India, March 4 ANINewsVoir Dayananda Sagar University DSU, Bengaluru is among the youngest universities established by an enactment of the Karnataka State Legislature and approved by the University Grants Commission. In ...

Indonesian aims to vaccinate 40 mln people by June, president says

Indonesia plans to inject one million people per day with coronavirus vaccine and inoculate 40 million people by June as part of a mass vaccination drive that started in January, President Joko Widodo said on Thursday.About 38 million doses...

Court discharges former OSD of Delhi Health Minister in corruption case '

A Delhi court on Thursday discharged Dr Nikunj Aggarwal, the former OSD of Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain, in connection with a case related to alleged irregularities in his appointment in a state-run children hospital here.The court ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021