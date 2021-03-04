Sharad Chaudhary's Dreamz Production House is promoting young talents of India

New Delhi [India], March 4 (ANI/ThePRTree): It's high time to take one step forward towards a better life in 2021. After 2020, things change a lot in India and the world, but humans are born to fight and find our way to live a better life. India is taking a major step towards leading a normal life after vaccinations started. Once again top production houses came forward for India's youth to help them attain a name in the modelling and entertainment industry.

Dreamz Production house started by Sharad Chaudhary is known for promoting India's bright talents. Recently, Sharad and his team organised a magnificent event for top models and smart talent around India. This event was the talk of the town, and why not? When you have a star-studded event with top celebrities, the media platforms would automatically create a buzz in the market. Delhi based Dreamz Production house hosted an event in Lucknow in the Grand JBR hotel. It was a great event with renowned names like Ranvijay, Karan Kundra, Prince Narula, Yuvika Chaudhary, Rohit Khandelwal, Anushka Sharma, Zieshan Quadri (director) and many more attended the event.

In this event, the Chief Guests were Tarun Rathi (Vice President). Film Development Board U.P and Tarun Rathi, who is Cabinet Minister Uttar Pradesh Government, Rahul Gupta, Convenor chairman jewellers and bullion association. Dreamz production aims to provide young ones and freshers a platform to showcase their talent and become a part of India's next super Model 2021. And the event, too, was based on a similar objective. Dreamz production house also leads Mrs India universal 2021, which changed the lives of many models.

The list of winners of the India Super Model 2021 competition includes Rohit Saxena and Anshu Rajput. With Mayank Rana and Arpita Singaria as Ist runner ups and Ajay Saini and Tanisha Verma as 2nd runner ups. Also for Mrs India Universal, 2021, Rashmi Rathi came out as the winner with Pooja Bhosekar and Usha Thalathoti as the 1st and 2nd runner ups respectively. The male designer in this function was Pankaj Soni and the female designer was Batul Ali, and the event was supported by Associate Director Omdeep Kavita Motiyani.

The efforts that Sharad and his team put in are commendable. We need more such production houses in the coming years to participate in India's growth by providing suitable platforms catering to every young talent in India. This story is provided by ThePRTree. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ThePRTree)

