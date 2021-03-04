Sangam Renewables commissions 16 MW solar project in Maharashtra

Sangam Renewables commissions 16 MW solar project in MaharashtraPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-03-2021 18:40 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 18:40 IST
Sangam Renewables on Thursday said it has commissioned a 16 megawatt (MW) solar project in Gavhankund, Maharashtra.
The project has been commissioned through subsidiary Waacox Energy Private Limited, Sangam Renewables said in a BSE filing.
''Waacox Energy Private Limited, a material subsidiary, of the company has successfully commissioned the 16 MW mounted solar project in Gavhankund, Maharashtra under the Agri feeder scheme of Maharashtra government for MAHAGENCO,'' the filing said.
Shares of the company closed 1.93 per cent higher at Rs 39.65 apiece on BSE.
