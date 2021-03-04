Left Menu

Updated: 04-03-2021 18:48 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 18:48 IST
Godrej Interio bags orders worth Rs 250 cr for 3 metro projects

Furniture solutions brand Godrej Interio on Thursday said it has bagged contracts worth Rs 250 crore for the metro projects located in Bengaluru, Mumbai and Kochi.

Godrej Interio recently bagged contracts for the metro projects located in Bengaluru, Mumbai and Kochi further strengthening its presence as a leading contractor in infra projects, worth Rs 250 crore, the company said in a statement.

The scope of work includes carrying out the civil finishes, cladding, block works, facade glazing, metal ceiling, aluminium louvers, structural steelworks, plumbing, railing and horticulture in these metro projects.

The contracts won by Godrej Interio include nine stations for Mumbai Metro, 12 stations for Bengaluru and two stations for Kochi Metro line.

Anil Sain Mathur, COO, Godrej Interio said: ''We have been working closely with the respective metro rail corporations to deliver a world-class experience for commuters through our expertise in delivering turnkey solutions and partaking in India's vision to build a strong public transport network across the country''.

Mathur said going forward, the company expect its turnkey projects to contribute up to 50 per cent of its turnover from the B2B (business-to-business) segment.

