Left Menu

Jet Airways resolution process: MoCA, DGCA say no deemed approvals for slots

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-03-2021 18:52 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 18:52 IST
Jet Airways resolution process: MoCA, DGCA say no deemed approvals for slots

The winning bidder for the now-defunct Jet Airways will have to apply for slots as there cannot be any deemed approval for the slots, according to submissions by the civil aviation ministry and regulator DGCA.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) and DGCA mentioned their stance to the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), which had on February 25 sought their responses to Jet Airways' slots issue.

NCLT is considering the resolution plan submitted by Kalrock-Jalan Consortium for the airline. The plan has already been approved by the Committee of Creditors (CoC).

Jet Airways shuttered operations in April 2019 after running out of cash and is currently a resolution process under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC).

According to the replies submitted by MoCA and DGCA on Wednesday, they are not in principle objecting to the resolution plan but that there cannot be any deemed approval on the slots.

The resolution applicant should apply for slots and accordingly, approvals will be granted, they added.

The representative of Jet Airways insisted on the principle of historicity to be followed by DGCA while granting the slots.

NCLT's Mumbai bench, chaired by Mohammed Ajmal and V Nallasenapathy, directed the MoCA and DGCA and to file an affidavit regarding the slots. The matter has been adjourned for next week.

MoCA has temporarily given most of the slots of Jet Airways to other domestic airlines after it ceased operations in April 2019.

Ashish Chhawchharia, the resolution professional of the grounded airline, had told the bench that ''slots are a vital part of the plan, and it is important that MoCA and DGCA submit their stance on the same.

Dhir and Dhir Associates' Associate Partner Ashish Pyasi said generally, resolution applicants seek various concessions and relaxations from various compliances, approvals.

''The adjudicating authority while considering the resolution plan also considers whether the plan is in compliance with the existing laws or not and whether such relaxations can be granted or not. If the law provides for certain steps to be taken, then the adjudicating authority may not give any relaxations from such steps and may direct the applicant to take steps or approvals as per law,'' he noted.

In the case of Jet Airways, to make it fully operational, various approvals will be required even after the resolution plan is approved, he added.

In October 2020, the CoC of the grounded airline had approved the resolution plan submitted by the consortium.

Jet Airways matter was admitted by the NCLT in June 2019, and the CoC has met 16 times since then.

The airline owes more than Rs 8,000 crore to banks, with public sector lenders having a significant exposure.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FTSE 100 falls as high yields, inflation worries return to fore

JINDAL GLOBAL LAW SCHOOL (JGLS) ENTERS GLOBAL TOP 100 IN THE WORLD IN THE QS WORLD UNIVERSITY RANKINGS BY SUBJECT (LAW) 2021

Scientists develop spectrograph to locate faint light from distant quasars

Ericsson, LPTIC join forces to build digital skills among Libyan students

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Jaishankar calls on Bangladesh PM Hasina, praises her sagacity, leadership

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday called on Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina here and conveyed the warm greetings of her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi, and praised her sagacity and leadership that inspire the bila...

SC stays HC order cancelling elections to 5 Municipalities in Goa; CM Pramod Sawant welcomes verdict

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Thursday welcomed the order of the Supreme Court which stayed the Bombay High Courts order cancelling elections to five Municipalities in the state. He also told ANI that the State Election Commission wil...

2 Afghan women held with US dollars worth over Rs 55L at IGI airport

Two women from Afghanistan were caught by the CISF personnel at the Delhi airport for allegedly carrying US dollars worth over Rs 55 lakh in an unauthorised manner, officials said on Thursday.Mahmooda Sediqi and Estorai Qayomi were held for...

Soccer-Barcelona confirm Pique knee injury

Barcelona defender Gerard Pique has suffered a knee ligament sprain, the La Liga club announced on Thursday. The centre back, who scored a last-minute equaliser to send Barcas Copa del Rey semi-final with Sevilla to extra time on Wednesday,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021