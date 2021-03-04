Peps Industries unveils new campaign highlighting the significance of Indian weddings

Left Menu

Peps Industries Pvt. Ltd. announced the launch of its latest digital campaign, The Grand Indian Wedding. Indian Weddings, with diversity in their customs and rituals, reflect the heterogeneity of Indian culture.

Peps Industries. Image Credit: ANI

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 4 (ANI/NewsVoir): Peps Industries Pvt. Ltd. announced the launch of its latest digital campaign, The Grand Indian Wedding. Indian Weddings, with diversity in their customs and rituals, reflect the heterogeneity of Indian culture. Through this campaign, Peps Industries, in association with influencers, celebrates love, weddings, and traditions. The campaign aims to occupy the mind-space of people getting married and tap into one of the world's largest wedding markets.

Speaking on the launch of the campaign, K Madhavan, Managing Director, Peps Industries said, "Marriage is a celebration of not just two individuals coming together, but it is the union of families and a stronger force which is love. India is one of the largest wedding markets in the world, and we wanted to explore this to pay tribute to one of the most significant events in a person's life." Peps' brand positioning of being "Dream Makers" heavily influenced its decision to implement a campaign of this nature. The idea behind the campaign comes from the belief that everyone dreams of having a grand and happy wedding. The campaign will showcase the crucial role one's mattress plays in a wedding.

The campaign was launched on Peps' social media handles, Instagram and Facebook. Peps is India's largest Inner Spring Mattress company with a product line up that rivals the best in the world. With a vision to transform Peps into India's leading sleep solutions company, the company in association with the world's 4th largest Inner Spring Mattress company, Restonic Corporation, USA; offers a comprehensive range of quality mattresses, pillows, comforters, protectors and other accessories enabling quality sleep.

A state-of-the-art Inner Spring manufacturing unit in Tamil Nadu with two ancillary facilities in North, Western India is the epicentre of Peps' mission to transform the way the country sleeps. India's top-selling spring mattress brand with a CAGR growth rate of around 33 per cent. At the close of 2018-19, Peps had a turnover of Rs. 400 plus Crores in a 600 Crore industry. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

