RED FM announces 'The Kavi Collective'

New Delhi [India], March 4 (ANI/NewsVoir): One of the largest and most awarded private radio networks in India, 93.5 RED FM announced their new IP, The Kavi Collective, the new-age poetry with a modern twist. The event will bring the iconic poets along with the modern poets on one platform on the occasion of Holi. The show will be available for viewers on RED FM India social media pages, Facebook and YouTube on March 26, 2021, at 8 PM.

The show will feature Dr Ashok Chakradhar, Dr Sunil Jogi, Priya Malik, Pallavi Mahajan, Ankita Singh and Rakesh Tiwari a first-of-its-kind poets' commune. The event will also engage the youth to come forward and participate in the hunt for the next big poet in India. Speaking on the initiative, Nisha Narayanan, Director & COO, RED FM and Magic FM, said, "If one had to speak of the poetry culture in the country, it would be safe to say that it has taken new wings and is changing the way poetry is being composed and recited in the country. Taking this forward, we are happy to announce, 'The Kavi Collective', A Poetry Festival. We have tried to bring in the legends of Hindi poetry along with the new and young poets who challenge conventions and think disruption. 'The Kavi Collective' is a humble beginning to bring regional initiatives to centre stage."

Advertisement

The event will be streamed online, on-air and on-ground (by invitation). We are irreverent; we are young, cool and trendy. We are the voice of today's Millennial. We are one of the largest radio networks in the country. We are RED FM. Based on the internationally successful CHR (Contemporary Hit Radio) format we play only Super Hit music. With the brand philosophy and attitude that is 'BajaateRaho!' at RED FM, we always speak up for what is right, for the people.

Our listeners are at the heart of everything we do and so we are called the 'station for the expression' by establishing an emotional connect with them. We do things differently; we don't follow the herd and it's a testament to the fact that RED FM boasts of over 431 award-winning campaigns including Best Brand, Best FM Station & Best RJs. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)