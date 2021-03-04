China annual parliament meeting to close on March 11 - spokesman

China's annual meeting of parliament, which begins on Friday, will close on the afternoon of March 11, National People's Congress spokesman Zhang Yesui told a news conference on Thursday.

Thousands of delegates are gathering in Beijing for the meeting, at which China will announce goals for 2021 as well as its next five-year plan for economic development.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)