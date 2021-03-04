Left Menu

First consignment of ‘red rice’ flagged off to USA

APEDA has promoting rice exports through collaborations with various stakeholders in the value chains.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-03-2021 19:28 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 19:28 IST
The flagging off ceremony of the export consignments was carried out by APEDA Chairman Dr M.Angamuthu at Sonepat, Haryana. Image Credit: Twitter(@APEDADOC)

In a major boost to India's rice exports potential, the first consignment of 'red rice' was flagged off today to the USA. Iron rich 'red rice' is grown in the Brahmaputra valley of Assam, without the use of any chemical fertilizer. The rice variety is referred to as 'Bao-dhaan', which is an integral part of Assamese food.

The red rice is being sourced by leading rice exporter – LT Foods. The flagging off ceremony of the export consignments was carried out by APEDA Chairman Dr M.Angamuthu at Sonepat, Haryana. As the exports of 'red rice' grow, it would bring enhance incomes of farming families of the Brahmaputra flood plains.

APEDA has promoting rice exports through collaborations with various stakeholders in the value chains. The government had set up the Rice Export Promotion Forum (REPF), under the aegis of the APEDA. REPF has representations from the rice industry, exporters, officials from APEDA, the ministry of commerce and directors of agriculture from major rice-producing states including West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Chhattisgarh and Odisha.

During the April – January period of 2020-21, the shipment of non-Basmati rice witnessed an impressive spike. The non-basmati rice exports were Rs 26,058 crore (3506 US$ Million) during April-January, 2021 against Rs 11,543 crore (1627US$ Million) reported during April-January, 2020 period. The exports of non-Basmati witnessed a growth of 125 % in Rupeeterm and 115 % Dollar terms.

The sharp spike in rice exports especially during a phase where globally the COVID19 pandemic has disrupted supply changes in many commodities has been attributed to the government taking prompt measures to ensure exports of rice while taking all the COVID19 related safety precautions. "We took several measures in terms of ensuring safety and hygiene because of the operational and health challenges posed by COVID19 while ensuring that rice exports continue uninterrupted," M Angamuthu, Chairman, APEDA has said.

(With Inputs from PIB)

