Gadkari takes bus ride to inspect work on Dwarka Expressway in Gurgaon

Four-level interchange will be built on this expressway near Dwarka in Delhi, with a tunnel or underpass, grade road, elevated flyover and another flyover above that flyover.In addition, an eight-lane tunnel of 3.6 km length will be built near Dwarka for the airport, the release said.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 04-03-2021 19:38 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 19:37 IST
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter(@nitin_gadkari)

Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari along with Union Minister of State Rao Inderjit Singh took a bus ride on Thursday and inspected the construction work of the Dwarka Expressway in Gurgaon.

The ministers boarded the bus at Kherki Daula toll plaza and took stock of the progress of the expressway, according to an official release.

They were apprised that 50 per cent the construction work of the expressway has been completed. Officers said the total length of the expressway is 29 km, of which 18.9 km is on the Haryana while the rest is in Delhi.

Of the total length of the road, 23 km is elevated. Also a 4-km tunnel will be built, the release said.

Eight-lane flyovers and six service lanes are also being constructed on this expressway. Four-level interchange will be built on this expressway near Dwarka in Delhi, with a tunnel or underpass, grade road, elevated flyover and another flyover above that flyover.

In addition, an eight-lane tunnel of 3.6 km length will be built near Dwarka for the airport, the release said.

