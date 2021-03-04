Left Menu

Non-basmati rice exports increase to Rs 26,058 cr during April-Jan

The countrys non-basmati rice exports have increased to Rs 26,058 crore during April-January 2020-21 as against Rs 11,543 crore in the same period last fiscal, the commerce ministry said on Thursday.Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority APEDA Chairman M Angamuthu said several measures have been taken in terms of ensuring safety and hygiene while ensuring that rice exports continue uninterrupted.During AprilJanuary 2020-21, the shipment of non-Basmati rice witnessed an impressive spike.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-03-2021 19:46 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 19:46 IST
Non-basmati rice exports increase to Rs 26,058 cr during April-Jan

The country's non-basmati rice exports have increased to Rs 26,058 crore during April-January 2020-21 as against Rs 11,543 crore in the same period last fiscal, the commerce ministry said on Thursday.

Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) Chairman M Angamuthu said several measures have been taken in terms of ensuring safety and hygiene while ensuring that rice exports continue uninterrupted.

''During April–January 2020-21, the shipment of non-Basmati rice witnessed an impressive spike. The non-basmati rice exports were Rs 26,058 crore (USD 3,506 million) during April-January 2021 against Rs 11,543 crore (USD 1,627 million) reported during April-January 2020 period,'' it said. The first consignment of 'red rice' was flagged off on Thursday to the US, it added.

The iron rich 'red rice' is grown in the Brahmaputra valley of Assam, without the use of any chemical fertiliser.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FTSE 100 falls as high yields, inflation worries return to fore

JINDAL GLOBAL LAW SCHOOL (JGLS) ENTERS GLOBAL TOP 100 IN THE WORLD IN THE QS WORLD UNIVERSITY RANKINGS BY SUBJECT (LAW) 2021

Scientists develop spectrograph to locate faint light from distant quasars

Ericsson, LPTIC join forces to build digital skills among Libyan students

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Missing 'love of his life' inspired Nick Jonas for new album 'Spaceman'

American singer Nick Jonas who is gearing up for releasing his new album Spaceman, on Wednesday local time revealed that missing wife and global star Priyanka Chopra helped him to create the music of his new album. According to People Magaz...

Van catches fire in Chhatarpur district

A pick-up van carrying iron material caught fire in Gulganj area, 35 km from here, on Thursday, police said.The vehicle, which was on the way to Sagar, was badly damaged but its driver, Rakesh, escaped unhurt, police said.Inspector Shalendr...

Jaishankar calls on Bangladesh PM Hasina, praises her sagacity, leadership

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday called on Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina here and conveyed the warm greetings of her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi, and praised her sagacity and leadership that inspire the bila...

SC stays HC order cancelling elections to 5 Municipalities in Goa; CM Pramod Sawant welcomes verdict

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Thursday welcomed the order of the Supreme Court which stayed the Bombay High Courts order cancelling elections to five Municipalities in the state. He also told ANI that the State Election Commission wil...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021