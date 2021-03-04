Left Menu

U.S., UK suspend tariffs and seek aircraft row resolution

In order to hit that deadline, U.S. trade officials would have to notify Congress about their intention to seal a deal sometime in April. AIRBUS The multi-billion dollar tit-for-tat tariff battle between the United States, the European Union and Britain, which completed its exit from the EU at the end of 2020, relates to a long-running row over state subsidies for planemakers Airbus and Boeing. Airbus spokesman Clay McConnell welcomed the suspension of what he called "lose-lose tariffs" and said the company supports all efforts to reach an agreement.

Reuters | Updated: 04-03-2021 19:47 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 19:47 IST
U.S., UK suspend tariffs and seek aircraft row resolution

The United States agreed a four-month suspension of retaliatory tariffs imposed on British goods such as Scotch whisky over a long-running aircraft subsidy row, with both sides pledging to use the time to resolve the dispute. The U.S. administration under former president Donald Trump had imposed tariffs on an array of European Union food, wine and spirits, including on Scotch whisky, which the industry says had put its future at risk.

Britain is party to the dispute as a former member of the EU. "The United Kingdom and the United States are undertaking a four-month tariff suspension to ease the burden on industry and take a bold, joint step towards resolving the longest running disputes at the World Trade Organization," a joint statement said.

"This will allow time to focus on negotiating a balanced settlement to the disputes, and begin seriously addressing the challenges posed by new entrants to the civil aviation market from non-market economies, such as China." The tariff truce is separate from broader U.S.-UK talks on a post-Brexit trade agreement, but sends a positive signal about those discussions.

Britain and the United States were hoping to reach a trade deal before the expiration of fast-track trade promotion authority granted to the U.S. federal government by Congress in July. In order to hit that deadline, U.S. trade officials would have to notify Congress about their intention to seal a deal sometime in April.

AIRBUS The multi-billion dollar tit-for-tat tariff battle between the United States, the European Union and Britain, which completed its exit from the EU at the end of 2020, relates to a long-running row over state subsidies for planemakers Airbus and Boeing.

Airbus spokesman Clay McConnell welcomed the suspension of what he called "lose-lose tariffs" and said the company supports all efforts to reach an agreement. Airbus builds wings and other parts in Britain, but assembles its commercial aircraft in the EU.

No comment was immediately available from Boeing. Ivan Menezes, CEO of Diageo, the maker of Johnnie Walker and Talisker whisky said a permanent solution would help safeguard thousands of jobs across Scotland and the rest of Britain.

ALLIES The agreement to lift tariffs is temporary and applies only to UK goods. U.S. tariffs will continue to apply to EU goods, according to a U.S. administration official.

A British official described it as a "real win" which justified a British decision to diverge from EU policy after Brexit and ditch the tariffs in hope of reaching an agreement with the Trump administration before it left office. At the time, the EU questioned whether Britain had the legal right to keep those tariffs in place after leaving the bloc.

Talks between Britain and the United States on a deal focused on the aircraft subsidies issue had been progressing but were abruptly ended in January, according to a source familiar with the matter. "I am delighted to say that our American allies – under their new President and his hard-working staff at the U.S. Trade Representative - have embraced our move to seek a fair settlement," she said.

U.S. President Joe Biden's top trade nominee, Katherine Tai, is headed to confirmation by the full Senate next week. She told the Senate Finance Committee last month that Washington had completed four rounds of negotiations with Britain since announcing the start of talks. She said she would make it a priority to resolve the long-running dispute over aircraft subsidies.

The Distilled Spirits Council of the United States welcomed Thursday's decision but said it was disappointed that British tariffs on U.S. whiskey relating to a separate dispute over steel were still being applied. Tai, asked if she would prioritise an agreement with Britain, told the committee in written responses to questions released this week that Britain was "an important trading partner and ally".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FTSE 100 falls as high yields, inflation worries return to fore

JINDAL GLOBAL LAW SCHOOL (JGLS) ENTERS GLOBAL TOP 100 IN THE WORLD IN THE QS WORLD UNIVERSITY RANKINGS BY SUBJECT (LAW) 2021

Scientists develop spectrograph to locate faint light from distant quasars

Ericsson, LPTIC join forces to build digital skills among Libyan students

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Missing 'love of his life' inspired Nick Jonas for new album 'Spaceman'

American singer Nick Jonas who is gearing up for releasing his new album Spaceman, on Wednesday local time revealed that missing wife and global star Priyanka Chopra helped him to create the music of his new album. According to People Magaz...

Van catches fire in Chhatarpur district

A pick-up van carrying iron material caught fire in Gulganj area, 35 km from here, on Thursday, police said.The vehicle, which was on the way to Sagar, was badly damaged but its driver, Rakesh, escaped unhurt, police said.Inspector Shalendr...

Jaishankar calls on Bangladesh PM Hasina, praises her sagacity, leadership

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday called on Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina here and conveyed the warm greetings of her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi, and praised her sagacity and leadership that inspire the bila...

SC stays HC order cancelling elections to 5 Municipalities in Goa; CM Pramod Sawant welcomes verdict

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Thursday welcomed the order of the Supreme Court which stayed the Bombay High Courts order cancelling elections to five Municipalities in the state. He also told ANI that the State Election Commission wil...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021