US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500, Dow subdued ahead of Powell speech

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500, Dow subdued ahead of Powell speechReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 04-03-2021 20:10 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 20:07 IST
The S&P 500 and the Dow opened little changed on Thursday as investors were cautious ahead of remarks from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell amid a recent rise in U.S. bond yields, while data showed a staggering recovery in the labor market.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 18.9 points, or 0.06%, at the open to 31289.01. The S&P 500 fell 1.2 points, or 0.03%, at the open to 3818.53, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 43.8 points, or 0.34%, to 12953.986 at the opening bell.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
