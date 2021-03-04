Left Menu

ICICI Bank targeting to serve 20 lakh customers of rival banks through app

The lender expects the number of such customers, who are using the app for instant UPI-based payments and recharges, to double in the next three months, the company said in a statement.Its head of digital channels and partnership Bijith Bhaskar said the bank is using NPCIs interoperable infrastructure to serve customers of other banks as well through its app called imobile pay.Users like the Pay to Contacts feature the most.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-03-2021 20:31 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 20:31 IST
ICICI Bank targeting to serve 20 lakh customers of rival banks through app

Private sector lender ICICI Bank on Thursday said 10 lakh customers of rival banks are using its mobile application for transactions. The lender expects the number of such customers, who are using the app for instant UPI-based payments and recharges, to double in the next three months, the company said in a statement.

Its head of digital channels and partnership Bijith Bhaskar said the bank is using NPCI's interoperable infrastructure to serve customers of other banks as well through its app called “imobile pay”.

Users like the 'Pay to Contacts' feature the most. The functionality enables users to send money either to a mobile number or a UPI ID of their friends/contacts, to any payment app or a digital wallet, it said.

Metros like Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai have contributed to the additions, while other large cities like Pune, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Indore, Ludhiana, Bhubaneswar, Guwahati, Agra, Kochi and Chandigarh have also contributed significantly to the growth of the number of users, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FTSE 100 falls as high yields, inflation worries return to fore

JINDAL GLOBAL LAW SCHOOL (JGLS) ENTERS GLOBAL TOP 100 IN THE WORLD IN THE QS WORLD UNIVERSITY RANKINGS BY SUBJECT (LAW) 2021

Scientists develop spectrograph to locate faint light from distant quasars

Ericsson, LPTIC join forces to build digital skills among Libyan students

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

India's COVID vaccine wins over some sceptics after promising data

Indian doctors and politicians on Thursday welcomed efficacy data for a state-backed coronavirus vaccine that was given emergency approval in January without the completion of a late-stage trial, making people reluctant to receive the shot....

Sweden says probe into knife attack looking at terror links

Swedish authorities were investigating on Thursday whether an knife attack by an Afghan man who stabbed seven men and left three of them in critical but stable condition had any links to terrorism.The suspect, who was not named under Swedis...

Two observers to arrive in West Bengal on Friday, oversee poll preparedness

Special observer for the assembly elections in West Bengal Ajay Nayak and police observer Vivek Dubey will arrive here on Friday to overview preparedness for the polls, a senior official said.They will be meeting officials in districts wher...

Powerful quake hits near New Zealand; tsunami warning issued

Officials in New Zealand issued a tsunami warning for coastal areas after a shallow, powerful earthquake struck off its northeastern coast on Thursday night. There were no immediate reports of serious damage or casualties.New Zealands Natio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021