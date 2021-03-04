U.S., UK tariff truce allows talks to end aircraft subsidy dispute-Boeing

U.S., UK tariff truce allows talks to end aircraft subsidy dispute-BoeingReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 04-03-2021 20:39 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 20:36 IST
U.S. planemaker Boeing Co welcomed a decision by Britain and the United States to suspend retaliatory tariffs, saying it would allow serious negotiations to proceed on resolving a long-running dispute over aircraft subsidies.
"A negotiated settlement will allow the industry to move forward with a genuinely global level playing field for aviation," Boeing said in a statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
