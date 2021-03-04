Airbnb's women hosts in India earned over Rs 1.6 cr during Mar '20 to Feb '21 period

Airbnb has said that its women hosts in India collectively earned more than Rs 1.6 crore during the March 2020 to February 2021 period.

In addition, in the period between March 2020 to February 2021 over 27 per cent of all hosts that had signed up to the platform were women, Airbnb said in a statement.

Advertisement

Airbnb provides online bookings for homestays.

The largest number of women hosts on Airbnb listed properties in Goa, followed by Delhi, Mumbai and Bangalore, it added.

''The Airbnb community has always been powered by women, and that's still true today. Women hosts play an immensely significant role in the travel and tourism sector across the world and in India, and indeed, are driving the future of travel.

''More women than men are Airbnb hosts globally, and we are committed to increase the share of India hosts that are women each year. In addition, our community partnerships are aimed at economically empowering and creating opportunities for women across India,'' Amanpreet Singh Bajaj, General Manager - Airbnb India, Southeast Asia, Hong Kong and Taiwan - said.

Data shows that for many first-time hosts around the world, sharing their homes on Airbnb also provided an important safety net from the economic challenges of the pandemic, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)