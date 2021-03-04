Left Menu

Airbnb's women hosts in India earned over Rs 1.6 cr during Mar '20 to Feb '21 period

In addition, our community partnerships are aimed at economically empowering and creating opportunities for women across India, Amanpreet Singh Bajaj, General Manager - Airbnb India, Southeast Asia, Hong Kong and Taiwan - said.Data shows that for many first-time hosts around the world, sharing their homes on Airbnb also provided an important safety net from the economic challenges of the pandemic, he added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-03-2021 20:50 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 20:46 IST
Airbnb's women hosts in India earned over Rs 1.6 cr during Mar '20 to Feb '21 period
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Airbnb has said that its women hosts in India collectively earned more than Rs 1.6 crore during the March 2020 to February 2021 period.

In addition, in the period between March 2020 to February 2021 over 27 per cent of all hosts that had signed up to the platform were women, Airbnb said in a statement.

Airbnb provides online bookings for homestays.

The largest number of women hosts on Airbnb listed properties in Goa, followed by Delhi, Mumbai and Bangalore, it added.

''The Airbnb community has always been powered by women, and that's still true today. Women hosts play an immensely significant role in the travel and tourism sector across the world and in India, and indeed, are driving the future of travel.

''More women than men are Airbnb hosts globally, and we are committed to increase the share of India hosts that are women each year. In addition, our community partnerships are aimed at economically empowering and creating opportunities for women across India,'' Amanpreet Singh Bajaj, General Manager - Airbnb India, Southeast Asia, Hong Kong and Taiwan - said.

Data shows that for many first-time hosts around the world, sharing their homes on Airbnb also provided an important safety net from the economic challenges of the pandemic, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FTSE 100 falls as high yields, inflation worries return to fore

JINDAL GLOBAL LAW SCHOOL (JGLS) ENTERS GLOBAL TOP 100 IN THE WORLD IN THE QS WORLD UNIVERSITY RANKINGS BY SUBJECT (LAW) 2021

Scientists develop spectrograph to locate faint light from distant quasars

Ericsson, LPTIC join forces to build digital skills among Libyan students

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Situation on global oil market undoubtedly improved in recent months: Saudi Minister

Moscow Russia, March 4 ANISputnik The situation on the global oil market has undoubtedly improved in the last two months, while OPEC states have shown a high level of compliance with the oil production cuts, Saudi Arabias Energy Minister Pr...

Capitol Police ask that National Guard remain at Capitol for 2 more months, reflecting continued security concerns.

Capitol Police ask that National Guard remain at Capitol for 2 more months, reflecting continued security concerns....

Hookah parlour raided, 18 held for flouting COVID-19 norms

Police conducted a raid at a hookah parlour in Mira Road suburb of Maharashtras Thane district and arrested 18 persons for allegedly violating COVID-19 norms, an official said on Thursday.The raid was conducted during the intervening night ...

Over 1.77 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India has crossed 1.77 crore, the Union Health Ministry said on Thursday.The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 with healthcare workers HCWs getting ino...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021