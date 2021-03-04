Left Menu

Harsh Vardhan launches CSIR's Floriculture Mission

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-03-2021 20:57 IST
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter(@IndiaDST)

Union Science and Technology Minister Harsh Vardhan exhorted scientists of CSIR laboratories to develop the land available at each of its institutes across the country as a model under the 'CSIR Floriculture Mission', an initiative he launched on Thursday.

The Council for Scientific and Industrial Research's (CSIR) Floriculture Mission has been approved for implementation in 21 states and Union Territories wherein available knowledge base in CSIR Institutes will be utilised and leveraged to help the farmers and industry re-position themselves to meet import requirements, a statement said.

The CSIR Floriculture Mission is expected to create opportunity for entrepreneurship development in floriculture, the statement said.

Infusion of latest technologies in the field of floriculture can be successfully led by CSIR. The mission will focus on commercial floral crops, seasonal/annual crops, wild ornaments and cultivation of flowers for honey bee rearing.

Some of the popular crops include gladiolus, canna, carnation, chrysanthemum, gerbera, lilium, marigold, rose and tuberose. The Indian floriculture market was worth Rs 15,700 crore in 2018. The market is projected to reach Rs 47,200 crore by 2024, the statement said.

This mission is being implemented in collaboration with the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR)-Directorate of Floriculture; Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC); Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA), Ministry of Commerce; Tribal Cooperative Marketing Development Federation of India Ltd. (TRIFED); Fragrance and Flavour Development Centre (FFDC), Kannauj, Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) and universities.

''Farmers have little knowledge about floriculture which can give five times more return than the traditional crops. ''Floriculture has the potential to provide employment to a large number of people through nursery raising, floriculture farming, entrepreneurship development for nursery trade, value addition and export,'' Vardhan told the gathering at the launch of 'CSIR Floriculture Mission' through virtual mode.

He pointed out that despite India having diverse agro-climatic and edaphic conditions, and rich plant diversity, it shares only 0.6 per cent of global floriculture market.

At least USD 1,200 million worth of floriculture products are being imported by India every year from different countries, the minister noted.

