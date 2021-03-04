Left Menu

Kotak to handle salary account of Indian army personnel

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-03-2021 21:25 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 21:24 IST
Kotak to handle salary account of Indian army personnel
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@KotakBankLtd)

Private sector lender Kotak Mahindra Bank will handle the salary account of the Indian army personnel, the bank said on Thursday.

The bank has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Indian Army here for salary account.

The MoU enables Kotak to offer its salary account proposition, combined with exclusive benefits for the Indian Army, to all army personnel – both active and retired, Kotak said in a release.

''Through the Kotak salary account, all personnel of the Indian army will get access to the full range of Kotak's products and services including a zero-balance salary account that earns up to 4 per cent interest per annum with free unlimited ATM transactions on all VISA ATMs and anywhere banking across the bank's network of 1,603 branches and 2,573 ATMs across India,'' the bank said.

The salary account will cover other benefits such as a bespoke salary account for the army personnel, enhanced complimentary personal accident insurance cover - for both on-duty and off-duty incidents.

It covers accidental death for total or partial permanent disability.

It will also offer special education benefit for children and additional girl child benefit by covering dependent children of up to 22 years in the event of an accident claim by the salary account holder.

''We have customised the Kotak Salary account to meet the specific needs of the army personnel and their families and we look forward to a long-standing association,'' said Virat Diwanji, Group President – Retail Liabilities & Branch Banking, Kotak Mahindra Bank.

Among others, the account will also offer exclusive benefits on loans and credit cards by way of attractive rates and zero processing fees on personal, home and car loans and waiver on joining fees on credit cards.

Zero-balance; family banking accounts, free online payment transactions, unlimited cheque books, best-in-class rates for dematerialised accounts (Demat) and best-in-class brokerage rates on trading accounts are the other benefits, the lender said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FTSE 100 falls as high yields, inflation worries return to fore

JINDAL GLOBAL LAW SCHOOL (JGLS) ENTERS GLOBAL TOP 100 IN THE WORLD IN THE QS WORLD UNIVERSITY RANKINGS BY SUBJECT (LAW) 2021

Scientists develop spectrograph to locate faint light from distant quasars

Ericsson, LPTIC join forces to build digital skills among Libyan students

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

OPEC+ agrees oil output rollover for April - sources

OPEC has agreed to keep oil output levels broadly unchanged in April, two OPEC sources told Reuters.Russia and Kazakhstan have been allowed modest production increases under the deal, the sources added. ...

Boxing: Hussamuddin in semis; Amit Panghal bows out of Boxam International in Spain

Mohammed Hussamuddin 57kg advanced to the semifinals to be assured of a medal but world championship silver-medallist Amit Panghal 52kg on Thursday bowed out of the 35th Boxam International Boxing Tournament in Castellon, Spain after being ...

Ind vs Eng: Gavaskar doesn't want importance to be given to foreign players criticizing pitches

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar does not want importance to be given to foreign players, who are criticizing the Indian pitches, and said they will keep doing it till the time they are getting publicity out of it. Former England skipper...

Situation on global oil market undoubtedly improved in recent months: Saudi Minister

Moscow Russia, March 4 ANISputnik The situation on the global oil market has undoubtedly improved in the last two months, while OPEC states have shown a high level of compliance with the oil production cuts, Saudi Arabias Energy Minister Pr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021