Weightlifting nationals in TN indefinitely postponed due to surge in COVID-19 cases
The mens and womens senior national weightlifting championships, to be held in Nagercoil this month, were on Thursday indefinitely postponed due to a fresh surge in COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu.The nationals were scheduled to run from March 14 to 17. We will decide on the new dates in April, Yadav added.Several states in the country, including Maharasthtra, Tamil Nadu and Kerala, have reported a surge in daily new cases.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-03-2021 21:25 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 21:25 IST
The men's and women's senior national weightlifting championships, to be held in Nagercoil this month, were on Thursday indefinitely postponed due to a fresh surge in COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu.
The nationals were scheduled to run from March 14 to 17. ''Due to sudden surge in COVID-19, the executive board today decided to postpone the nationals,'' Indian Weightlifting Federation (IWLF) secretary general Sahdev Yadav told PTI.
The event will go ahead at the same venue while a call on the new dates will be taken next month.
''The nationals will take place at the same venue. We will decide on the new dates in April,'' Yadav added.
Several states in the country, including Maharasthtra, Tamil Nadu and Kerala, have reported a surge in daily new cases. On Thursday, Tamil Nadu posted close to 500 new cases.
The previous edition of the nationals was held in Kolkata last year.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
PM to inaugurate key oil, gas sector projects in Tamil Nadu today
AG&P Inks MoU with the Government of Tamil Nadu to Develop City Gas Distribution Infrastructure in the State
PM Modi launches key oil, gas sector projects in Tamil Nadu
PM Modi lays foundation of key oil and gas projects in Tamil Nadu
Caste-based census not Nitish Kumar's formula, says Tejaswi Yadav