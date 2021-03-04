Left Menu

Weightlifting nationals in TN indefinitely postponed due to surge in COVID-19 cases

The mens and womens senior national weightlifting championships, to be held in Nagercoil this month, were on Thursday indefinitely postponed due to a fresh surge in COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu.The nationals were scheduled to run from March 14 to 17. We will decide on the new dates in April, Yadav added.Several states in the country, including Maharasthtra, Tamil Nadu and Kerala, have reported a surge in daily new cases.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-03-2021 21:25 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 21:25 IST
Weightlifting nationals in TN indefinitely postponed due to surge in COVID-19 cases

The men's and women's senior national weightlifting championships, to be held in Nagercoil this month, were on Thursday indefinitely postponed due to a fresh surge in COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu.

The nationals were scheduled to run from March 14 to 17. ''Due to sudden surge in COVID-19, the executive board today decided to postpone the nationals,'' Indian Weightlifting Federation (IWLF) secretary general Sahdev Yadav told PTI.

The event will go ahead at the same venue while a call on the new dates will be taken next month.

''The nationals will take place at the same venue. We will decide on the new dates in April,'' Yadav added.

Several states in the country, including Maharasthtra, Tamil Nadu and Kerala, have reported a surge in daily new cases. On Thursday, Tamil Nadu posted close to 500 new cases.

The previous edition of the nationals was held in Kolkata last year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FTSE 100 falls as high yields, inflation worries return to fore

JINDAL GLOBAL LAW SCHOOL (JGLS) ENTERS GLOBAL TOP 100 IN THE WORLD IN THE QS WORLD UNIVERSITY RANKINGS BY SUBJECT (LAW) 2021

Scientists develop spectrograph to locate faint light from distant quasars

Ericsson, LPTIC join forces to build digital skills among Libyan students

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

OPEC+ agrees oil output rollover for April - sources

OPEC has agreed to keep oil output levels broadly unchanged in April, two OPEC sources told Reuters.Russia and Kazakhstan have been allowed modest production increases under the deal, the sources added. ...

Boxing: Hussamuddin in semis; Amit Panghal bows out of Boxam International in Spain

Mohammed Hussamuddin 57kg advanced to the semifinals to be assured of a medal but world championship silver-medallist Amit Panghal 52kg on Thursday bowed out of the 35th Boxam International Boxing Tournament in Castellon, Spain after being ...

Ind vs Eng: Gavaskar doesn't want importance to be given to foreign players criticizing pitches

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar does not want importance to be given to foreign players, who are criticizing the Indian pitches, and said they will keep doing it till the time they are getting publicity out of it. Former England skipper...

Situation on global oil market undoubtedly improved in recent months: Saudi Minister

Moscow Russia, March 4 ANISputnik The situation on the global oil market has undoubtedly improved in the last two months, while OPEC states have shown a high level of compliance with the oil production cuts, Saudi Arabias Energy Minister Pr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021