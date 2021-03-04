Left Menu

US suspends tariffs on UK goods to resolve aircraft dispute

Former US President Donald Trumps administration had slapped tariffs in 2019 on USD 7.5 billion worth of European goods in retaliation for state support given to Airbus.

PTI | London | Updated: 04-03-2021 21:26 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 21:26 IST
US suspends tariffs on UK goods to resolve aircraft dispute

The US agreed Thursday to suspend millions of dollars' worth of tariffs on UK exports including Scotch whisky as part of an effort to resolve a long-running trans-Atlantic trade dispute over aerospace subsidies.

The US government will suspend tariffs for four months on a range of goods, the two countries said in a joint statement, in the latest move to de-escalate trade tensions centered around aid for Boeing and Airbus. Former US President Donald Trump's administration had slapped tariffs in 2019 on USD 7.5 billion worth of European goods in retaliation for state support given to Airbus. Britain was targeted along with the other three stakeholders in Airbus - Spain, France and Germany - for more tariffs than other countries. The EU retaliated with tariffs on up to USD 4 billion of US goods over subsidies to Boeing, but the UK offered an olive branch to the U.S. by announcing it would suspend tariffs from January, an offer that President Joe Biden's administration has now moved to reciprocate.

“This will allow time to focus on negotiating a balanced settlement to the disputes, and begin seriously addressing the challenges posed by new entrants to the civil aviation market from non-market economies, such as China,” the joint statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FTSE 100 falls as high yields, inflation worries return to fore

JINDAL GLOBAL LAW SCHOOL (JGLS) ENTERS GLOBAL TOP 100 IN THE WORLD IN THE QS WORLD UNIVERSITY RANKINGS BY SUBJECT (LAW) 2021

Scientists develop spectrograph to locate faint light from distant quasars

Ericsson, LPTIC join forces to build digital skills among Libyan students

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

OPEC+ agrees oil output rollover for April - sources

OPEC has agreed to keep oil output levels broadly unchanged in April, two OPEC sources told Reuters.Russia and Kazakhstan have been allowed modest production increases under the deal, the sources added. ...

Boxing: Hussamuddin in semis; Amit Panghal bows out of Boxam International in Spain

Mohammed Hussamuddin 57kg advanced to the semifinals to be assured of a medal but world championship silver-medallist Amit Panghal 52kg on Thursday bowed out of the 35th Boxam International Boxing Tournament in Castellon, Spain after being ...

Ind vs Eng: Gavaskar doesn't want importance to be given to foreign players criticizing pitches

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar does not want importance to be given to foreign players, who are criticizing the Indian pitches, and said they will keep doing it till the time they are getting publicity out of it. Former England skipper...

Situation on global oil market undoubtedly improved in recent months: Saudi Minister

Moscow Russia, March 4 ANISputnik The situation on the global oil market has undoubtedly improved in the last two months, while OPEC states have shown a high level of compliance with the oil production cuts, Saudi Arabias Energy Minister Pr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021