Underpass construction at Ashram: Diversions put in place for smooth traffic flow

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-03-2021 21:39 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 21:39 IST
The Delhi Police on Thursday issued an advisory on diversions put in place to regulate traffic coming from Sarai Kale Khan in the wake of ongoing construction work for an underpass at the Ashram crossing. The underpass is being constructed on Mathura Road and the flow of traffic will remain heavy, especially in the peak hours, police said.

To speed up work, the Public Works Department (PWD) has increased its resources and is now closing the straight and right turning traffic under Ashram flyover coming from Sarai Kale Khan, they said.

Commuters will now take a mandatory left turn onto Mathura Road and take a U-turn from New Friends Colony red light to come back to Ashram Chowk for going towards Nizamuddin, Mathura Road, or for turning left towards Moolchand Hospital, Ring Road, a statement released by police said.

There is no diversion for straight moving traffic over Ashram flyover on both the carriageways, it added.

