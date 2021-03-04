Left Menu

Biden to meet with U.S. lawmakers on infrastructure push

President Joe Biden will meet Thursday with a bipartisan group of lawmakers on the White House's planned push for a massive jump in spending on projects to restore crumbling infrastructure. The big hurdle, as it has been for more than a decade, remains how to pay for trillions of dollars in new spending when neither Congress nor lawmakers have been willing to raise taxes or find new sources of revenue.

Reuters | Updated: 04-03-2021 21:46 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 21:46 IST
Biden to meet with U.S. lawmakers on infrastructure push

President Joe Biden will meet Thursday with a bipartisan group of lawmakers on the White House's planned push for a massive jump in spending on projects to restore crumbling infrastructure.

The big hurdle, as it has been for more than a decade, remains how to pay for trillions of dollars in new spending when neither Congress nor lawmakers have been willing to raise taxes or find new sources of revenue. Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg will meet with senior members of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, including chairman Peter DeFazio, a Democrat, and Representative Sam Graves, the top Republican on the panel.

On Wednesday, Buttigieg told a forum: "Everybody will find that their ability to lead a meaningful life depends on the infrastructure available to them." As a presidential candidate, Biden pledged to invest $2 trillion in fixing highways, bridges and airports; building climate-resilient homes; wiring cities for broadband internet; and encouraging the manufacturing of fuel-efficient cars and installing electric vehicle charging stations.

Since he took office, the White House has declined to say how much Biden will seek to spend on infrastructure or how he would pay for it. Some congressional aides think the White House could propose to fund any projects by increasing the deficit, but some, like the Chamber of Commerce, for years have proposed hiking taxes to pay for road repairs.

For instance, Congress has not boosted the 18.4-cents-per-gallon federal gasoline tax since 1993, and it is now worth just 10.2 cents after adjusting for inflation. On Wednesday, an engineering group said the United States needed to come up with $2.59 trillion over the next decade to address crumbling roads and bridges and other infrastructure needs.

DeFazio said Thursday the report showed "states can't go it alone, the cities can't go it alone -- they need a federal partner." The report urges the United States to increase infrastructure investment from all levels of government and the private sector from 2.5% to 3.5% of U.S. gross domestic product by 2025.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FTSE 100 falls as high yields, inflation worries return to fore

Nokia partners with UTS to build, run 5G Innovation Lab in Sydney

Google Vault classic interface won't be accessible after May 24, 2021

Supergirl Season 6 isn’t mentioned in CW’s ‘complete schedule of spring premieres’

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Private equity firms plan to update proposal for Serie A's media unit - sources

A private equity consortium has told Serie A it plans to present an updated proposal to buy a stake in the media business of Italys top soccer league as it remained interested in a deal, three sources said on Thursday. Serie A agreed in Oct...

OPEC+ agrees oil output rollover for April - sources

OPEC has agreed to keep oil output levels broadly unchanged in April, two OPEC sources told Reuters.Russia and Kazakhstan have been allowed modest production increases under the deal, the sources added. ...

Situation on global oil market undoubtedly improved in recent months: Saudi Minister

Moscow Russia, March 4 ANISputnik The situation on the global oil market has undoubtedly improved in the last two months, while OPEC states have shown a high level of compliance with the oil production cuts, Saudi Arabias Energy Minister Pr...

Saudi Arabia offers to extend oil cuts as OPEC+ weighs rollover - sources

Saudi Arabia is considering extending its voluntary oil production cuts by one month into April, an OPEC source said on Thursday as the kingdom and Russia said oil markets recovery was still fragile.Oil prices surged back towards their high...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021