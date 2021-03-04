Left Menu

Endeavour was to provide citizens outstanding quality of life: NDMC chairman on MPI ranking

NDMC chairman Dharmendra on Thursday attributed the New Delhi Municipal Councils top ranking in the Centres Municipal Performance Index to the civic bodys continued endeavour to provide its citizens an outstanding quality of life.The NDMC topped the Municipal Performance Index 2020 in the less than million population category out of a list of 60 corporations.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-03-2021 22:24 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 22:24 IST
Endeavour was to provide citizens outstanding quality of life: NDMC chairman on MPI ranking

NDMC chairman Dharmendra on Thursday attributed the New Delhi Municipal Council's top ranking in the Centre's Municipal Performance Index to the civic body's continued endeavour to ''provide its citizens an outstanding quality of life''.

The NDMC topped the 'Municipal Performance Index 2020' in the 'less than million' population category out of a list of 60 corporations. This year's ranking comes as a remarkable jump from the NDMC's 65th spot in the 2019 MPI. ''Since its launch in 2019, the NDMC has been participating in the MPI across all five sets of verticals - Services, Finance, Planning, Technology and Governance. The NDMC endeavour has been to improve and provide its citizens an outstanding quality of life.

''Active participation for improving MPI over the year has provided us good insight and learning opportunities to improve and scale the quality of municipal services in the NDMC area,'' Dharmendra said. He added that in the 'Services' and 'Governance' verticals, the civic body had taken several initiatives through ''technology intervention for strengthening of e-governance and m-governance to improve efficiency and effectiveness in providing civic services in an equitable, non-discretionary and a transparent manner''. Some of these initiatives include the 311 mobile app, online bill tracking system, and QR-based response mechanism in public toilets.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FTSE 100 falls as high yields, inflation worries return to fore

JINDAL GLOBAL LAW SCHOOL (JGLS) ENTERS GLOBAL TOP 100 IN THE WORLD IN THE QS WORLD UNIVERSITY RANKINGS BY SUBJECT (LAW) 2021

Scientists develop spectrograph to locate faint light from distant quasars

Ericsson, LPTIC join forces to build digital skills among Libyan students

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Capitol Police ask National Guard to stay for two more months- defense official

The Capitol Police have asked the Pentagon to extend the National Guards mission to protect the U.S. Capitol for an additional two months, a defense official told Reuters on Thursday.National Guard troops were dispatched to the Capitol grou...

Motor racing-Pandemic prevents Haas firing up new F1 car until Bahrain test

Haas will have to wait until Formula One starts pre-season testing on March 12 to fire up their new car for the first time due to COVID-19 restrictions, team boss Guenther Steiner said on Thursday. The U.S.owned-team have their European bas...

Trivendra Rawat presents Rs 57,400 cr budget for 'Aatmanirbhar Uttarakhand'

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Thursday presented the state Budget for 2021-22 in the Assembly. The budget projected the total expenditure at Rs 57,400 crores. The CM said that the Budget is based on the vision of Aatma...

Pak PM calls for increasing connectivity, economic linkages among ECO nations

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday urged the leaders of Economic Cooperation Organisation ECO nations to increase connectivity and economic linkages in the region.Speaking at the 14th Economic Cooperation Organisation ECO Summit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021