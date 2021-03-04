Left Menu

Moderna, IBM team up on COVID-19 vaccine distribution data

Earlier this year, Salesforce.com Inc, as part of a large coalition to digitize COVID-19 vaccination records, said it was launching a new product to help governments and healthcare providers maintain and manage such records.

Reuters | Updated: 04-03-2021 22:48 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 22:45 IST
Moderna, IBM team up on COVID-19 vaccine distribution data
Representative image Image Credit: Facebook

Vaccine maker Moderna Inc and IBM Corp said on Thursday they would work together on technologies to track COVID-19 vaccine administration. The companies will focus on using technology to help governments and healthcare providers address potential supply chain disruptions through information sharing.

Organizations can also use IBM's Digital Health Pass tool to verify health credentials of employees, customers and travelers, according to a joint statement. Earlier this year, Salesforce.com Inc, as part of a large coalition to digitize COVID-19 vaccination records, said it was launching a new product to help governments and healthcare providers maintain and manage such records.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FTSE 100 falls as high yields, inflation worries return to fore

JINDAL GLOBAL LAW SCHOOL (JGLS) ENTERS GLOBAL TOP 100 IN THE WORLD IN THE QS WORLD UNIVERSITY RANKINGS BY SUBJECT (LAW) 2021

Scientists develop spectrograph to locate faint light from distant quasars

Ericsson, LPTIC join forces to build digital skills among Libyan students

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Algeria records six new cases of British coronavirus variant

Algeria has reported six new cases of the coronavirus variant first identified in Britain, bringing the total number to eight, government research centre Pasteur Institute said on Thursday.Four of the new cases were in contact with the two ...

Spain bans Madrid Women's Day marches, limits Easter travel

The Spanish government on Thursday banned marches to celebrate International Womens Day on March 8 in Madrid and proposed travel restrictions to prevent the Easter holidays sparking a resurgence of COVID-19 infections. Last years marches, w...

UPDATE 4-Swedish police still seek motive for knife attack

Swedish police were still in the dark on Thursday over the motive for a knife attack in the southern town of Vetlanda which left seven people wounded and forced police to shoot a suspect. A lone attacker went on a 15-minute rampage in the t...

Motor racing-Pandemic prevents Haas firing up new F1 car until Bahrain test

Haas will have to wait until Formula One starts pre-season testing on March 12 to fire up their new car for the first time due to COVID-19 restrictions, team boss Guenther Steiner said on Thursday. The U.S.owned-team have their European bas...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021