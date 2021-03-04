Left Menu

ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India inks pact with Odisha to set

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 04-03-2021 22:47 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 22:47 IST
ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India inks pact with Odisha to set

Steelmaker ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India (AM/NS India) on Thursday inked an agreement with the Odisha government for setting up a 12 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) greenfield integrated steel plant in Kendrapada district with an investment of Rs 50,000 crore, officials said.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and steel tycoon Lakshmi N Mittal were present during the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at Lokaseva Bhavan, the state secretariat.

ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel is one of the largest steel makers of the world and combines the financial might of the LN Mittal Group and the technological prowess and management strength of Nippon Steel, a Japanese company.

Mittal met Patnaik at his residence Naveen Niwas earlier in the day and discussed his company ArcelorMittal's projects in the state, an official said.

The industrialist had met Union Steel Minister Dharmendra Pradhan in New Delhi on Tuesday.

''Kendrapara in the east coast provides ideal prospects for an Integrated Steel Complex. The state government will provide all the required support and facilitation for the setting up of this mega project,'' the chief minister said.

Patnaik claimed that Odisha has successfully emerged as the most attractive investment destination in the country because of its forward-looking industrial policy, facilitation mechanism and robust infrastructure growth.

Mittal said that he is happy to partner with the Odisha government in setting up the integrated steel complex at Kendrapara.

AM/NS India has other investments in Odisha, including the 6 MTPA pelletization plant in Paradip which is likely to be expanded to 12 MTPA and the benefaction complex and slurry pipeline projects already operational in Keonjhar.

Mittal said that he is amazed at the speed of work by the state government and termed it as the best he has witnessed in his world-wide business experience.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FTSE 100 falls as high yields, inflation worries return to fore

JINDAL GLOBAL LAW SCHOOL (JGLS) ENTERS GLOBAL TOP 100 IN THE WORLD IN THE QS WORLD UNIVERSITY RANKINGS BY SUBJECT (LAW) 2021

Scientists develop spectrograph to locate faint light from distant quasars

Ericsson, LPTIC join forces to build digital skills among Libyan students

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Algeria records six new cases of British coronavirus variant

Algeria has reported six new cases of the coronavirus variant first identified in Britain, bringing the total number to eight, government research centre Pasteur Institute said on Thursday.Four of the new cases were in contact with the two ...

Spain bans Madrid Women's Day marches, limits Easter travel

The Spanish government on Thursday banned marches to celebrate International Womens Day on March 8 in Madrid and proposed travel restrictions to prevent the Easter holidays sparking a resurgence of COVID-19 infections. Last years marches, w...

UPDATE 4-Swedish police still seek motive for knife attack

Swedish police were still in the dark on Thursday over the motive for a knife attack in the southern town of Vetlanda which left seven people wounded and forced police to shoot a suspect. A lone attacker went on a 15-minute rampage in the t...

Motor racing-Pandemic prevents Haas firing up new F1 car until Bahrain test

Haas will have to wait until Formula One starts pre-season testing on March 12 to fire up their new car for the first time due to COVID-19 restrictions, team boss Guenther Steiner said on Thursday. The U.S.owned-team have their European bas...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021