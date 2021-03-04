Left Menu

National Insurance Co asks Axis Bank for reclassification as public shareholder

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-03-2021 23:17 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 23:15 IST
National Insurance Co asks Axis Bank for reclassification as public shareholder
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Private lender Axis Bank on Thursday said its one of the promoters, National Insurance Company Ltd (NICL), has asked it to classify the insurer as a public shareholder.

The bank on March 4, 2021, received a request letter from National Insurance Company Ltd (NICL), one of the promoters of the bank, to reclassify NICL to public category from promoter category, in accordance with listing regulations, Axis Bank said in a regulatory filing.

''The aforesaid request for re-classification will be tabled at the ensuing meeting of the Board of Directors of the Bank and all necessary steps will be undertaken in accordance with Regulation 31A of the Listing Regulations,'' the bank said.

Before this, the United India Insurance Company Ltd (UIICL) had also asked the lender to reclassify it as the public shareholder from the promoter category.

To this, the lender last week informed about approval of the board for reclassification of UIICL, holding 0.03 per cent equity share capital of the bank, as on 20th February 2021, to public category from promoter category.

Axis Bank shares closed at Rs 736.75 apiece on BSE, down 2.24 per cent from the previous close.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FTSE 100 falls as high yields, inflation worries return to fore

JINDAL GLOBAL LAW SCHOOL (JGLS) ENTERS GLOBAL TOP 100 IN THE WORLD IN THE QS WORLD UNIVERSITY RANKINGS BY SUBJECT (LAW) 2021

Scientists develop spectrograph to locate faint light from distant quasars

Ericsson, LPTIC join forces to build digital skills among Libyan students

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Algeria records six new cases of British coronavirus variant

Algeria has reported six new cases of the coronavirus variant first identified in Britain, bringing the total number to eight, government research centre Pasteur Institute said on Thursday.Four of the new cases were in contact with the two ...

'We see no contradiction between countering terrorism, protection of human rights': India at UNHRC

Underlining that terrorism is an attack against human rights, India on Thursday said it has been at the forefront of global counter-terrorism efforts and does not see any contradiction between countering terrorism and promotion and protecti...

Quake of magnitude 7.2 strikes Kermadec Islands, New Zealand - EMSC

An earthquake of magnitude 7.2 struck the Kermadec Islands, New Zealand, on Friday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre EMSC said.The quake was at a depth of 10 km 6.21 miles, EMSC said.Also Read New Zealand ponders extending lo...

One year on from EU climate law, Brussels defends emissions plan

European Union plans to cut emissions at least 55 this decade are in line with science and globally agreed climate targets, the blocs green policy chief said on Thursday, as lawmakers and member states continue to wrangle over the goal.To g...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021