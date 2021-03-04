Left Menu

Indian Bank reports 3 NPA accounts as fraud to RBI

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-03-2021 23:20 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 23:19 IST
Indian Bank reports 3 NPA accounts as fraud to RBI
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Indian Bank on Thursday reported three accounts as fraud to the RBI with total outstanding of over Rs 35 crore.

Three non-performing accounts, S Kumars Nationwide Ltd, Priya Ltd and Yuvaraj Power Projects, have been declared as fraud and reported to the RBI as per regulatory requirement, Indian Bank said in an exchange filing.

The state-owned lender said all of the three accounts have caused fund diversion to the tune of Rs 35.29 crore.

S Kumars Nationwide Ltd has outstanding balance of Rs 14.51 crore, Priya Ltd Rs 9.73 crore and Yuvaraj Power Projects Rs 11.05 crore. While the former two accounts have provision up to 100 per cent of the loan outstanding, the third account has provision cover of Rs 9.60 crore at end of December 2020, said the lender.

Indian Bank shares closed 0.32 per cent up at Rs 139.90 apiece on BSE.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FTSE 100 falls as high yields, inflation worries return to fore

JINDAL GLOBAL LAW SCHOOL (JGLS) ENTERS GLOBAL TOP 100 IN THE WORLD IN THE QS WORLD UNIVERSITY RANKINGS BY SUBJECT (LAW) 2021

Scientists develop spectrograph to locate faint light from distant quasars

Ericsson, LPTIC join forces to build digital skills among Libyan students

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Algeria records six new cases of British coronavirus variant

Algeria has reported six new cases of the coronavirus variant first identified in Britain, bringing the total number to eight, government research centre Pasteur Institute said on Thursday.Four of the new cases were in contact with the two ...

'We see no contradiction between countering terrorism, protection of human rights': India at UNHRC

Underlining that terrorism is an attack against human rights, India on Thursday said it has been at the forefront of global counter-terrorism efforts and does not see any contradiction between countering terrorism and promotion and protecti...

Quake of magnitude 7.2 strikes Kermadec Islands, New Zealand - EMSC

An earthquake of magnitude 7.2 struck the Kermadec Islands, New Zealand, on Friday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre EMSC said.The quake was at a depth of 10 km 6.21 miles, EMSC said.Also Read New Zealand ponders extending lo...

One year on from EU climate law, Brussels defends emissions plan

European Union plans to cut emissions at least 55 this decade are in line with science and globally agreed climate targets, the blocs green policy chief said on Thursday, as lawmakers and member states continue to wrangle over the goal.To g...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021