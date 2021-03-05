Left Menu

US STOCKS-Nasdaq on track to confirm correction territory after Powell comments

U.S. stocks slumped on Thursday with the Nasdaq on track to confirm correction territory, as Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's remarks failed to soothe market worries about a jump in longer-term U.S. bond yields. The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield spiked to 1.533% as Powell did not comment on any changes in Fed's asset purchases to tackle the jump.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 05-03-2021 00:29 IST | Created: 05-03-2021 00:11 IST
US STOCKS-Nasdaq on track to confirm correction territory after Powell comments
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

U.S. stocks slumped on Thursday with the Nasdaq on track to confirm correction territory, as Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's remarks failed to soothe market worries about a jump in longer-term U.S. bond yields.

The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield spiked to 1.533% as Powell did not comment on any changes in Fed's asset purchases to tackle the jump. It still held below last week's one-year high of 1.614%. Investors were expecting that the Fed might introduce Operation Twist in which the central bank shifts its bond purchases to the long end of the yield curve from the shorter end.

"The market has been worried about the rise in long-term interest rates and the Fed chairman in his commentary didn't really push back towards this increase in rates and the market took it as a signal that yields could rise further which is what has happened," said Scott Brown, chief economist at Raymond James in Florida. Wall Street's fear gauge touched a near one-week high at 28.16 points.

The Nasdaq wiped out all of its year-to-date gains and was down about 10% from its record closing high on Feb. 12. If it closes at these levels, it would confirm correction territory. In contrast, the Dow has fallen about 3.6% from its all-time closing peak on Feb. 24, while the S&P 500 is down 5% from its record close on Feb. 12.

"There is a fork in the road for markets which is best served with a correction ... which is what we are seeing now as concerns of lofty tech valuations and elevated yield levels affect sentiment," said Jason Ader, chief executive officer at SpringOwl Asset Management. Latest data showed the number of Americans filing for jobless benefits rose last week, likely boosted by brutal winter storms in the densely populated South, though the labor market outlook is improving amid declining new COVID-19 cases.

The crucial monthly payrolls report is expected on Friday. Wall Street's main indexes fell in the past two sessions as a spike in U.S. bond yields pressured high-flying tech stocks while economy-linked stocks outperformed on hopes of a new round of fiscal aid and vaccinations.

The energy sector touched a one-year high on the back of higher oil prices. Apple Inc, Tesla Inc and PayPal Holdings Inc were among the top drags on the S&P 500. Tech stocks are particularly sensitive to rising yields because their value rests heavily on future earnings, which are discounted more deeply when bond returns go up.

At 1:32 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 391.55 points, or 1.23%, to 30,878.54, the S&P 500 lost 52.81 points, or 1.38%, to 3,766.91 and the Nasdaq Composite lost 278.05 points, or 2.14%, to 12,719.71. Declining issues outnumbered advancers by a 3.5-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and by a 5.8-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P 500 posted 28 new 52-week highs and no new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 197 new highs and 291 new lows.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FTSE 100 falls as high yields, inflation worries return to fore

JINDAL GLOBAL LAW SCHOOL (JGLS) ENTERS GLOBAL TOP 100 IN THE WORLD IN THE QS WORLD UNIVERSITY RANKINGS BY SUBJECT (LAW) 2021

Cinemark won’t be playing Raya and the Last Dragon, movie set to premiere on Mar 5

Kerala Ayurveda arm partners eBay to launch products in US market

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

OPEC+ extends most oil output cuts into April, Saudi keeps voluntary curb

OPEC and its allies agreed to extend most oil output cuts into April, offering small exemptions to Russia and Kazakhstan, after deciding that the demand recovery from the coronavirus pandemic was still fragile despite a recent oil price ral...

U.S. debt burden to reach 202% of GDP in 2051, CBO projects

The U.S. federal debt burden will double over the next 30 years, reaching 202 of economic output in 2051, as deficits grow and interest rates eventually rise, the Congressional Budget Office said on Thursday in its latest long-term budget p...

11 killed in army helicopter crash in eastern Turkey

An army helicopter crashed in eastern Turkey on Thursday, killing 11 military personnel on board and injuring two others, the Defense Ministry said. News reports said a high-ranking officer was among the victims.The Cougar type helicopter c...

UN finds soaring poverty in virus-hit Latin America region

More than 20 million people were pushed into poverty during pandemic-plagued 2020 across Latin America and the Caribbean, the UN economic agency for the region reported Thursday.Poverty as a whole rose to afflict a total of 208 million peop...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021