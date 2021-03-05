White House: pause on U.S.-UK tariffs meant to create negotiating space

White House: pause on U.S.-UK tariffs meant to create negotiating spaceReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 05-03-2021 00:31 IST | Created: 05-03-2021 00:28 IST
The decisions by Britain and the United States to suspend retaliatory tariffs will create space for negotiations on an ongoing large civilian aircraft dispute, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Thursday.
"It was meant to de-escalate the issue and create space for a negotiated settlement to the Airbus and Boeing disputes," Psaki said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- White House
- Airbus
- Jen Psaki
- Boeing
- United States
- Britain
