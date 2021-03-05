Left Menu

White House: pause on U.S.-UK tariffs meant to create negotiating space

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 05-03-2021 00:31 IST | Created: 05-03-2021 00:28 IST
White House: pause on U.S.-UK tariffs meant to create negotiating space
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

The decisions by Britain and the United States to suspend retaliatory tariffs will create space for negotiations on an ongoing large civilian aircraft dispute, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Thursday.

"It was meant to de-escalate the issue and create space for a negotiated settlement to the Airbus and Boeing disputes," Psaki said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FTSE 100 falls as high yields, inflation worries return to fore

JINDAL GLOBAL LAW SCHOOL (JGLS) ENTERS GLOBAL TOP 100 IN THE WORLD IN THE QS WORLD UNIVERSITY RANKINGS BY SUBJECT (LAW) 2021

Cinemark won’t be playing Raya and the Last Dragon, movie set to premiere on Mar 5

Kerala Ayurveda arm partners eBay to launch products in US market

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

OPEC+ extends most oil output cuts into April, Saudi keeps voluntary curb

OPEC and its allies agreed to extend most oil output cuts into April, offering small exemptions to Russia and Kazakhstan, after deciding that the demand recovery from the coronavirus pandemic was still fragile despite a recent oil price ral...

U.S. debt burden to reach 202% of GDP in 2051, CBO projects

The U.S. federal debt burden will double over the next 30 years, reaching 202 of economic output in 2051, as deficits grow and interest rates eventually rise, the Congressional Budget Office said on Thursday in its latest long-term budget p...

11 killed in army helicopter crash in eastern Turkey

An army helicopter crashed in eastern Turkey on Thursday, killing 11 military personnel on board and injuring two others, the Defense Ministry said. News reports said a high-ranking officer was among the victims.The Cougar type helicopter c...

UN finds soaring poverty in virus-hit Latin America region

More than 20 million people were pushed into poverty during pandemic-plagued 2020 across Latin America and the Caribbean, the UN economic agency for the region reported Thursday.Poverty as a whole rose to afflict a total of 208 million peop...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021