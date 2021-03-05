Left Menu

Afreximbank agrees to refinance $1.4 billion Zimbabwe debt-document

The agreement will give the country some breathing space over the loan repayments to Afreximbank, which has become one of the biggest lenders to Zimbabwe after it was shut out from international financial institutions two decades ago for failing to repay its debts. Between December 2017 and December 2019, foreign currency-starved Zimbabwe, through its central bank, entered into three loan deals with Afreximbank amounting to $1.4 billion and using gold and platinum as collateral.

Reuters | Harare | Updated: 05-03-2021 00:35 IST | Created: 05-03-2021 00:35 IST
Afreximbank agrees to refinance $1.4 billion Zimbabwe debt-document

The African Import and Export Bank (Afreximbank) has agreed to help Zimbabwe raise funding to refinance $1.4 billion in loans to the pan-African lender, a copy of the agreement seen by Reuters showed on Thursday. The agreement will give the country some breathing space over the loan repayments to Afreximbank, which has become one of the biggest lenders to Zimbabwe after it was shut out from international financial institutions two decades ago for failing to repay its debts.

Between December 2017 and December 2019, foreign currency-starved Zimbabwe, through its central bank, entered into three loan deals with Afreximbank amounting to $1.4 billion and using gold and platinum as collateral. The agreement to refinance the loans, which is dated December 2020, was signed by central bank government John Mangudya on behalf of Zimbabwe and Ibrahim Sagna, Afreximbank's head of advisory and capital markets.

"Afreximbank will use all efforts to assist in the debt raise as set out in this Mandate Letter. For the purposes of clarity, Afreximbank will identify and approach prospective financial institutions and investors who would potentially be willing to provide financing to Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe and source letters of intent from interested lenders/investors," the agreement said. Mangudya did not answer his phone when called by Reuters, nor respond to a message seeking comment. Afreximbank did not immediately respond to emailed questions.

Afreximbank will act as sole advisor and will remain a creditor. The original loans had terms of between three and five years and an interest rate of between 5.8% and 6.75% above the London Inter-Bank Offer Rate (LIBOR). Under the deal, the loan facilities would have a longer repayment period of seven years and a fixed interest rate of 7.62%.

Zimbabwe owes foreign lenders, including the World Bank and African Development Bank more than $8 billion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FTSE 100 falls as high yields, inflation worries return to fore

JINDAL GLOBAL LAW SCHOOL (JGLS) ENTERS GLOBAL TOP 100 IN THE WORLD IN THE QS WORLD UNIVERSITY RANKINGS BY SUBJECT (LAW) 2021

Cinemark won’t be playing Raya and the Last Dragon, movie set to premiere on Mar 5

Kerala Ayurveda arm partners eBay to launch products in US market

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

OPEC+ extends most oil output cuts into April, Saudi keeps voluntary curb

OPEC and its allies agreed to extend most oil output cuts into April, offering small exemptions to Russia and Kazakhstan, after deciding that the demand recovery from the coronavirus pandemic was still fragile despite a recent oil price ral...

U.S. debt burden to reach 202% of GDP in 2051, CBO projects

The U.S. federal debt burden will double over the next 30 years, reaching 202 of economic output in 2051, as deficits grow and interest rates eventually rise, the Congressional Budget Office said on Thursday in its latest long-term budget p...

11 killed in army helicopter crash in eastern Turkey

An army helicopter crashed in eastern Turkey on Thursday, killing 11 military personnel on board and injuring two others, the Defense Ministry said. News reports said a high-ranking officer was among the victims.The Cougar type helicopter c...

UN finds soaring poverty in virus-hit Latin America region

More than 20 million people were pushed into poverty during pandemic-plagued 2020 across Latin America and the Caribbean, the UN economic agency for the region reported Thursday.Poverty as a whole rose to afflict a total of 208 million peop...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021