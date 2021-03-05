Left Menu

Saudi Arabia to allow international flights to land at Al-Ula airport -SPA

Reuters | Riyadh | Updated: 05-03-2021 02:00 IST | Created: 05-03-2021 01:57 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Saudi Arabia civil aviation authority said on Thursday that it has approved the landing of international flights at Prince Abdul Majeed Bin Abdulaziz Airport in Al-Ula, the state news agency reported.

The authority also said the airport's capacity has been raised from 100,000 to 400,000 passengers annually.

