Left Menu

Just 12% of Americans plan spring break travel -industry

U.S. travel demand remains low even as tens of millions of Americans get vaccinated for COVID-19, with just 12% planning a spring break trip this year, the industry said on Thursday.

Reuters | Updated: 05-03-2021 02:38 IST | Created: 05-03-2021 02:38 IST
Just 12% of Americans plan spring break travel -industry

U.S. travel demand remains low even as tens of millions of Americans get vaccinated for COVID-19, with just 12% planning a spring break trip this year, the industry said on Thursday. The industry has been devastated over the past year by the collapse in travel demand because of the pandemic. The U.S. Travel Association said polling that it commissioned suggested Americans remained wary about travel and that it was "far from clear when demand for travel will rebound on its own."

The industry again urged new tax credits to encourage leisure and business travel. "We really can't recover until we get this pandemic under control," said U.S. Travel Association Chief Executive Roger Dow, who added that corporate travel departments were still advising employees not to travel.

The travel industry has also been hit by restrictions that have barred millions of international travelers from coming to the United States for non-essential trips from Europe, Canada, Mexico and Brazil. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is still discouraging Americans from any non-essential travel. The group urges the U.S. government to set a target date for seeking to resume international travel, which remains down nearly 80%.

In early 2020, the U.S. travel industry employed 16.9 million people, which fell to 8.7 million in April 2020. It rebounded to 13 million jobs as of January, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Hotels, airlines, restaurants, convention centers and other travel destinations are still hurting and major events remain virtual. Many travel destinations remain closed like Disneyland, while others like professional sporting events have limited fans.

The industry said the number planning to travel for spring break fell from 16% in a poll a week earlier. The group believes travel demand will see a significant rebound by Memorial Day on May 31. President Joe Biden said this week the United States would have enough COVID-19 vaccine for every American adult by the end of May.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FTSE 100 falls as high yields, inflation worries return to fore

JINDAL GLOBAL LAW SCHOOL (JGLS) ENTERS GLOBAL TOP 100 IN THE WORLD IN THE QS WORLD UNIVERSITY RANKINGS BY SUBJECT (LAW) 2021

Cinemark won’t be playing Raya and the Last Dragon, movie set to premiere on Mar 5

Kerala Ayurveda arm partners eBay to launch products in US market

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Biden seeks dismissal of 'sanctuary' funding dispute at Supreme Court

President Joe Bidens administration on Thursday asked the U.S. Supreme Court to dismiss three pending appeals on former President Donald Trumps effort to withhold millions of dollars in law enforcement funds from states and cities that refu...

Biden meets with U.S. lawmakers on infrastructure push

President Joe Biden met on Thursday for more than an hour with a bipartisan group of lawmakers on the White Houses planned pursuit of a massive jump in spending on projects to restore crumbling U.S. infrastructure. The big hurdle, as it has...

New Zealanders urged to evacuate after earthquakes trigger tsunami warnings

Thousands of New Zealanders on the east coast of the countrys North Island evacuated to higher ground on Friday after a third offshore earthquake in less than eight hours triggered tsunami sirens and warnings. Workers, students and resident...

U.S. adds Myanmar ministries, military businesses to trade blacklist

The United States on Thursday unveiled new measures to punish Myanmars army for its Feb. 1 coup, adding the countrys ministries of defense and home affairs and its top military conglomerates to a trade blacklist. Washington has also subject...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021