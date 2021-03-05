Left Menu

Manchester United quarterly revenue rises 2.6%

Reuters | Updated: 05-03-2021 02:42 IST | Created: 05-03-2021 02:42 IST
Manchester United Plc said its total revenue rose 2.6% in the last three months of 2020, helped by an increase in broadcasting revenue.

The club said revenue for the three months ended Dec. 31 was 172.8 million pounds ($239.97 million) and profit was 63.9 million pounds. ($1 = 0.7201 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

