Manchester United quarterly revenue rises 2.6%

Manchester United Plc said its total revenue rose 2.6% in the last three months of 2020, helped by an increase in broadcasting revenue.

The club said revenue for the three months ended Dec. 31 was 172.8 million pounds ($239.97 million) and profit was 63.9 million pounds. ($1 = 0.7201 pounds)

