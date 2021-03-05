Left Menu

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 5

Two of the UK's largest gambling groups, William Hill Plc and Entain Plc have said they will not shut any more of their high street betting shops despite the pandemic pushing their retail divisions to record losses. Ministers are set to triple the cap on the size of COVID-19 grants companies can access after criticism that the UK government was still following EU state-aid rules months after the Brexit transition period ended.

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

