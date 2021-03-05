PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 5

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

Melrose targets big acquisition as it relaunches Nortek sale process https://on.ft.com/3rpaydK UK gambling groups William Hill and Entain vow no more shop closures https://on.ft.com/3bfrs8I

UK scraps EU cap on COVID-19 grants for struggling businesses https://on.ft.com/3bhIbbK Overview

Melrose Industries Plc, the industrial buyout specialist, is shaping up to make a large acquisition within a year as it relaunches the sale process for its $3.5 billion U.S. air conditioning business after a pandemic-induced delay. Two of the UK's largest gambling groups, William Hill Plc and Entain Plc have said they will not shut any more of their high street betting shops despite the pandemic pushing their retail divisions to record losses.

Ministers are set to triple the cap on the size of COVID-19 grants companies can access after criticism that the UK government was still following EU state-aid rules months after the Brexit transition period ended. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

