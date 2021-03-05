China says 2021 outlook 'quite grave' for govt revenue, expenditure

The outlook for China's government revenue and expenditure this year is "quite grave", the finance ministry said on Friday in its annual budget report.

"On the whole, the outlook for government revenue and expenditure in 2021 appears quite grave, with even greater difficulty in balancing the budget and risks in key areas such as debt that cannot be overlooked," it said in the report released at the start of China's annual meeting of parliament. The growth of available funds that can be used this year will be modest due to a smaller deficit ratio and fewer funds carried over from previous years, as well as no issuance of COVID-19 special treasury bonds, the ministry said.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, an increase in fiscal expenditures is seen as inevitable amid an increased need for funding in various fields and interest payments on debt that needs to be backed by stronger guarantees. The finance ministry said it will improve fiscal sustainability by optimising the way it allocates funds and further tightening government spending.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)