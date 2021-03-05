Left Menu

China says to promote U.S. business ties on basis of 'mutual respect'

In his annual work report at the opening of the annual meeting of China's parliament, Li said his country wanted to work with the United States. "We will promote the growth of mutually beneficial China-U.S. business relations on the basis of equality and mutual respect," he said, without giving details.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 05-03-2021 09:57 IST | Created: 05-03-2021 09:39 IST
China says to promote U.S. business ties on basis of 'mutual respect'
Representative image. Image Credit: Pixabay

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang pledged on Friday to promote business ties with the United States based on "mutual respect" that benefit both countries. The world's two largest economies have been at odds over trade and economic policy, especially when it comes to U.S. efforts to restrict tech exports to China and tariffs both have put on each others goods.

This week, President Joe Biden singled out a "growing rivalry with China" as a key challenge facing the United States, with his top diplomat describing the Asian country as "the biggest geopolitical test" of this century. In his annual work report at the opening of the annual meeting of China's parliament, Li said his country wanted to work with the United States.

"We will promote the growth of mutually beneficial China-U.S. business relations on the basis of equality and mutual respect," he said, without giving details. The United States has also repeatedly complained about market access problems in China for its companies.

Biden's U.S. trade representative nominee, Katherine Tai, said on Monday she would work to fight a range of "unfair" Chinese trade and economic practices and would seek to treat Chinese censorship as a trade barrier.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FTSE 100 falls as high yields, inflation worries return to fore

JINDAL GLOBAL LAW SCHOOL (JGLS) ENTERS GLOBAL TOP 100 IN THE WORLD IN THE QS WORLD UNIVERSITY RANKINGS BY SUBJECT (LAW) 2021

Cinemark won’t be playing Raya and the Last Dragon, movie set to premiere on Mar 5

Kerala Ayurveda arm partners eBay to launch products in US market

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Glenmark Pharma signs Rohit Sharma as brand ambassador

Drug major Glenmark Pharma on Friday said it has signed cricketer Rohit Sharma as brand ambassador for its product Candid Powder.Sharma has officially signed on to represent Glenmarks Candid Powder, a legacy brand of the companys consumer c...

Richarlison scores winner as Everton beats West Brom 1-0

Richarlison kept up Evertons charge toward the Champions League by scoring a second-half header in a 1-0 win at West Bromwich Albion in the Premier League on Thursday.Brazil forward earned Everton a third straight win by glancing the ball h...

Athletic beats Levante, will play in consecutive Copa finals

Athletic Bilbao will have a chance to win two Copa del Rey titles in a two-week span next month.The Basque Country club reached this seasons final on Thursday by defeating Levante 2-1 in extra time, setting up an April 17 final against Barc...

China's parliament to delay Hong Kong legislative vote, overhaul electoral system

Elections for Hong Kongs legislature will likely be deferred for a second year to September 2022 as Beijing plans a major overhaul of the citys electoral system, a severe blow to any remaining democratic hopes in the global financial hub.Th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021