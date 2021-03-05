Left Menu

Equity indices flat in volatile trade, banking and metal stocks suffer

Equity benchmark indices were flat during early hours on Friday with banking and metal stocks incurring losses amid weak global cues.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 05-03-2021 10:26 IST | Created: 05-03-2021 10:26 IST
Equity indices flat in volatile trade, banking and metal stocks suffer
IndusInd Bank fell by 2.4 pc on Friday morning to Rs 1,065.15 per share.. Image Credit: ANI

Equity benchmark indices were flat during early hours on Friday with banking and metal stocks incurring losses amid weak global cues. At 10:15 am, the BSE S&P Sensex was down by 20 points or 0.04 per cent at 50,826 while the Nifty 50 edged lower by 2 points or 0.01 per cent to 15,079.

Most sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the red with Nifty PSU bank down by 1.5 per cent, private bank by 1 per cent and metal by 1 per cent. Among stocks, IndusInd Bank fell by 2.4 per cent to Rs 1,065.15 per share while ICICI Bank was down by 1.5 per cent to Rs 611.20. HDFC Bank too dipped by 1 per cent to Rs 1,535.15 per share.

State Bank of India, Wipro, Hindalco, Dr Reddy's, Tata Motors and Bajaj Auto also traded in the negative zone. However, energy stocks gained with ONGC up by 4.5 per cent to Rs 117.80 per share, GAIL rose by 3.5 per cent, Bharat Petroleum Corporation by 1.3 per cent and NTPC by 1.1 per cent.

Meanwhile, Asian stocks dropped to one-month lows as rising US treasury yields again rattled equity investors. Japan's Nikkei share average cracked by 1.6 per cent and shares in Seoul fell by 1.4 per cent. Chinese shares were in the red with the bluechip CSI300 index off 1.5 per cent.

That sent MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside of Japan to 684.52, the lowest since February 1. Overnight, US stocks dropped after US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell disappointed some investors by not indicating that the Fed might step up purchases of long-term bonds to hold down longer-term interest rates. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jindal Global Law School enters global top 100 in QS World University Rankings

FTSE 100 falls as high yields, inflation worries return to fore

Cinemark won’t be playing Raya and the Last Dragon, movie set to premiere on Mar 5

Kerala Ayurveda arm partners eBay to launch products in US market

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Mexico's GigNet selects Tejas Networks for its Metro Optical network in Cancun

BENGALURU, India, March 5, 2021 PRNewswire -- Tejas Networks BSE 540595 NSE TEJASNET today announced that GigNet, a leading digital infrastructure company in Mexico, has selected the companys optical networking and broadband access products...

YouTube removes five Myanmar TV channels from platform

Alphabet Incs YouTube has removed five channels of Myanmars military-run television networks hosted on its platform in the wake of the coup in the Southeast Asian country.We have terminated several channels and removed several videos from Y...

Australian broadcaster suspends China's CGTN citing human rights complaint

Australian broadcaster SBS said it was suspending the broadcast of Chinese TV news services CGTN and CCTV after receiving a human rights complaint.An SBS spokesman told Reuters that programs from Chinese state media CCTV and CGTN would not ...

NFL-Brady rookie card sells for record $1.32 million

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady added another record to his long resume when a card from his rookie season fetched 1.32 million at an online auction, the highest price paid for an NFL card, the auction house said. The autographed...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021