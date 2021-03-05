Left Menu

Ganja worth Rs 9.57 lakh seized in Thane; two booked

PTI | Thane | Updated: 05-03-2021 10:40 IST | Created: 05-03-2021 10:28 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Police seized ganja worth Rs 9.57 lakh from near Thane railway station but the two paddlers who were ferrying the contraband managed to escape from the spot here in Maharashtra, an official said on Friday.

The Thane city police, in a release, said an offense under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act has been registered at the Kopri police station against two unidentified persons in connection with the seizure.

A police team on patrolling duty spotted two persons loading gunny bags into an autorickshaw at around 3.15 am on Wednesday near Thane railway station, the release said.

The police approached the duo and asked them what the bags contained to which they said the bags were loaded with rice and clothes, it said.

As the policemen were checking the sacks, the duo escaped from the scene, the release said.

The police later found 44.36 kg ganja worth Rs 9.57 lakh in the gunny bags, it added.

