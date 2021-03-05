Left Menu

Covid-19 accelerates shift towards digitalisation: Infosys-Milken report

A new report by digital services major Infosys shows that American employees like working remotely, employers cite greater workforce productivity but how to increase diversity remains a top concern.

ANI | New York | Updated: 05-03-2021 11:06 IST | Created: 05-03-2021 11:02 IST
Covid-19 accelerates shift towards digitalisation: Infosys-Milken report
Training and re-skilling are becoming increasingly important.. Image Credit: ANI

A new report by digital services major Infosys shows that American employees like working remotely, employers cite greater workforce productivity but how to increase diversity remains a top concern. The Milken Institute and Infosys report titled 'Future of Work: Insights for 2021 and Beyond' highlights insights about remote work based on original research. It examines the pandemic's impact on the workforce and offers recommendations for employers and employees moving forward.

The report, based upon surveys of employees and managers of large US-based companies, found that 80 percent of respondents are very or somewhat satisfied with remote work despite higher workloads and a lack of social interactions with colleagues. Nearly 82 percent of managers said their employees are working more than they were before the pandemic with over half saying employees were working a lot more.

However, access to remote work options remains inequitable across income brackets with lower-income employees seeing fewer remote job roles. Specifically, 69 percent of those with an income below 50,000 dollars a year said they saw increased remote working opportunities compared to 86 percent of those making over 75,000 dollars a year.

The report finds that the shift to remote work has allowed employers to hire talent beyond where they physically operate. Some firms have used this opportunity to double down on diversity and inclusion. The Covid-19 pandemic has changed employment forecasts for different sectors. Although utility companies experienced the smallest decline in employment during Covid-19, it is projected to have the largest decline of any sector over the next decade.

By contrast, while leisure and hospitality have been hardest hit, the industry nonetheless expects strong employment growth. "While the full impact of the pandemic remains unknown, it is clear that the shift towards digitalization has altered the shape, focus, and geographical dispersion of the American workforce," said Michael Klowden, CEO of Milken Institute.

Ravi Kumar, President of Infosys, said the pandemic has accelerated trends already seen and provided a rare opportunity to clearly envision the future of work in a way that benefits the largest number of people. "As training and re-skilling become increasingly important, companies that provide their employees with the greatest advancement opportunities will continue to have a competitive edge. They will also be able to meet the diversity, equity and inclusivity challenge the world is facing with greater impact," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jindal Global Law School enters global top 100 in QS World University Rankings

FTSE 100 falls as high yields, inflation worries return to fore

Cinemark won’t be playing Raya and the Last Dragon, movie set to premiere on Mar 5

Kerala Ayurveda arm partners eBay to launch products in US market

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Congo drop Brazilian coach weeks before key qualifiers

Former Brazil international Valdo Filho has not had his contract as national coach of Congo renewed, just weeks before vital Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers. The Congo Football Federation said it had decided against offering an extension t...

Mexico's GigNet selects Tejas Networks for its Metro Optical network in Cancun

BENGALURU, India, March 5, 2021 PRNewswire -- Tejas Networks BSE 540595 NSE TEJASNET today announced that GigNet, a leading digital infrastructure company in Mexico, has selected the companys optical networking and broadband access products...

YouTube removes five Myanmar TV channels from platform

Alphabet Incs YouTube has removed five channels of Myanmars military-run television networks hosted on its platform in the wake of the coup in the Southeast Asian country.We have terminated several channels and removed several videos from Y...

Australian broadcaster suspends China's CGTN citing human rights complaint

Australian broadcaster SBS said it was suspending the broadcast of Chinese TV news services CGTN and CCTV after receiving a human rights complaint.An SBS spokesman told Reuters that programs from Chinese state media CCTV and CGTN would not ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021