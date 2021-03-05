Left Menu

Shilpa Medicare gets tentative USFDA nod for Apremilast tablets

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-03-2021 11:15 IST | Created: 05-03-2021 11:15 IST
Shilpa Medicare gets tentative USFDA nod for Apremilast tablets

Drug firm Shilpa Medicare on Friday said it has received tentative approval from the US health regulator for Apremilast tablets, used in the treatment of psoriatic arthritis.

The newly approved product is a generic equivalent of reference listed drug (RLD) Otezla of Celgene.

The company has received tentative approval from US Food and Drug Administration for its abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) Apremilast tablets in the strengths of 10 mg, 20 mg, and 30 mg, Shilpa Medicare said in a regulatory filing.

Shilpa Medicare said the ANDA was filed as a 'First to File' submission on NCE -1 date to seek eligibility for 180 days exclusivity.

Quoting IQVIA MAT Q2 2020 data, the company said the US market for Apremilast tablets, 10 mg, 20 mg, and 30 mg is approximately USD 2.4 billion.

Shares of Shilpa Medicare were trading at Rs 379.80, down 1.11 per cent on BSE.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jindal Global Law School enters global top 100 in QS World University Rankings

FTSE 100 falls as high yields, inflation worries return to fore

Cinemark won’t be playing Raya and the Last Dragon, movie set to premiere on Mar 5

Kerala Ayurveda arm partners eBay to launch products in US market

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Congo drop Brazilian coach weeks before key qualifiers

Former Brazil international Valdo Filho has not had his contract as national coach of Congo renewed, just weeks before vital Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers. The Congo Football Federation said it had decided against offering an extension t...

Mexico's GigNet selects Tejas Networks for its Metro Optical network in Cancun

BENGALURU, India, March 5, 2021 PRNewswire -- Tejas Networks BSE 540595 NSE TEJASNET today announced that GigNet, a leading digital infrastructure company in Mexico, has selected the companys optical networking and broadband access products...

YouTube removes five Myanmar TV channels from platform

Alphabet Incs YouTube has removed five channels of Myanmars military-run television networks hosted on its platform in the wake of the coup in the Southeast Asian country.We have terminated several channels and removed several videos from Y...

Australian broadcaster suspends China's CGTN citing human rights complaint

Australian broadcaster SBS said it was suspending the broadcast of Chinese TV news services CGTN and CCTV after receiving a human rights complaint.An SBS spokesman told Reuters that programs from Chinese state media CCTV and CGTN would not ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021