Left Menu

Placement firm Vahan says placed 1 lakh blue, grey colarred workers through WhatsApp API

We are excited that WhatsApp continues to bring value to such innovative models of growth and helps accelerate financial and digital inclusion among blue-collar workforce in India. Vahan claimed it currently has 5 million users on its platform, adding 2.5 lakh people every month and is placing 5,000 people every month and is growing at a rate of 25 per cent per month.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-03-2021 11:33 IST | Created: 05-03-2021 11:33 IST
Placement firm Vahan says placed 1 lakh blue, grey colarred workers through WhatsApp API

With blue and grey collar jobs back in demand, start-up placement firm Vahan on Friday said it has reached 1 lakh milestone of providing employment opportunities through its WhatsApp API (application programming interface) enabled chatbot, Mitra. There has been an increase of 400 per cent since 2020 and these workers have been placed in several blue/grey-collared jobs in sectors such as logistics, delivery, and BPOs, the company said in a statement.

Commenting on the milestone, Vahan Founder and CEO Madhav Krishna said, ''Our partnership with WhatsApp allows us to seamlessly connect employers and job seekers thereby facilitating better livelihoods and financial inclusion especially for underprivileged households.'' The blue-collar segment is an underserved market in India despite constituting the bulk of the workforce, he said adding Vahan is ''leveraging the power of WhatsApp, AI and machine learning to bring a great value proposition to both recruiters and job seekers in this underserved blue-collar market''.

WhatsApp India Head Abhijit Bose said,''Vahan has grown into a key contributor and driver of growth in the gig workforce. We are excited that WhatsApp continues to bring value to such innovative models of growth and helps accelerate financial and digital inclusion among blue-collar workforce in India.'' Vahan claimed it currently has 5 million users on its platform, adding 2.5 lakh people every month and is placing 5,000 people every month and is growing at a rate of 25 per cent per month.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jindal Global Law School enters global top 100 in QS World University Rankings

FTSE 100 falls as high yields, inflation worries return to fore

Cinemark won’t be playing Raya and the Last Dragon, movie set to premiere on Mar 5

Kerala Ayurveda arm partners eBay to launch products in US market

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Congo drop Brazilian coach weeks before key qualifiers

Former Brazil international Valdo Filho has not had his contract as national coach of Congo renewed, just weeks before vital Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers. The Congo Football Federation said it had decided against offering an extension t...

Mexico's GigNet selects Tejas Networks for its Metro Optical network in Cancun

BENGALURU, India, March 5, 2021 PRNewswire -- Tejas Networks BSE 540595 NSE TEJASNET today announced that GigNet, a leading digital infrastructure company in Mexico, has selected the companys optical networking and broadband access products...

YouTube removes five Myanmar TV channels from platform

Alphabet Incs YouTube has removed five channels of Myanmars military-run television networks hosted on its platform in the wake of the coup in the Southeast Asian country.We have terminated several channels and removed several videos from Y...

Australian broadcaster suspends China's CGTN citing human rights complaint

Australian broadcaster SBS said it was suspending the broadcast of Chinese TV news services CGTN and CCTV after receiving a human rights complaint.An SBS spokesman told Reuters that programs from Chinese state media CCTV and CGTN would not ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021